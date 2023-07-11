Port Redirector Market Size US$ 372.73 Million By 2030, Trends, and Cost Analysis

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Port Redirector Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, stated that the market was worth USD 273.09 million in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 372.73 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Port redirector is a software tool that redirects network traffic from a specific port to a different port to ensure smooth functioning of a device. Port redirectors are used for a wide variety of purposes including load balancing, network debugging, and network security.

The increasing adoption of remote and hybrid work environments in small and medium-sized enterprises is driving the growth of port redirectors market. Port redirectors play a vital role in establishing reliable remote desktop connections to support the growing trend of hybrid work environments. For instance, in 30 March 2021, Amazon Web Services, Inc. launched EC2 Serial Console to establish a serial connection, troubleshoot boot eliminating network connectivity issues.

The adoption of IoT-enabled devices and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) is expected to present growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Port redirectors allow authorized devices or applications to communicate with IoT devices and ICS systems. However, the high cost of licensing port redirectors is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 372.73 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 4.1% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Moxa Inc., Digi International, Advantech, Siemens Industrial Communication, OMEGA, Korenix Technology, Sena Technologies, ORing Industrial Networking Corp., Silex Technology America Inc. By Type 1-port, 2-port, 4-port, 8-port, 16-port, and Others By Application Access Control System, Attendance System, POS System, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Port Redirector Market Growth Drivers:

The rising need for network security in organizations is driving the growth of port redirectors market.

The ability of port redirectors to support hybrid IT environments is propelling the growth of the market.

The increasing adoption of port redirectors in POS systems in accelerating the growth of the market.

Restraints

The high cost of licensing port redirectors is restraining the growth of the market.

The security concerns associated with port redirectors is hindering the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The adoption of IoT-enabled devices and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) is expected to present growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Global Port Redirector Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the 1-port segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The ability of 1-port redirectors to transfer network traffic from one port to another is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the affordability and compact size of 1-port redirectors is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on Application, the access control system segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Port redirectors play a crucial role in restricting unauthorized access in critical IT infrastructure of the organizations. Moreover, the ability of port redirectors to facilitate remote desktop connections is propelling the growth of the market.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growing adoption of cloud and hybrid environments in organizations is driving the growth of the regional market. Port redirectors play a crucial role in establishing efficient communications between devices within the organization. Moreover, the presence of a large number of data centers in the region is propelling the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Korenix Technology launched the firmware into JetPort5601V3_V1.2.0 equipped with two types of power inputs, terminal block and power jack for management, monitoring, and control functions of multiple JetPort servers.

Key Market Highlights

The global port redirector market size is estimated to reach USD 372.73 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, port redirector market is divided based on type into 1-port, 2-port, 4-port, 8-port, 16-port, and others.

Based on application, the market is separated into access control system, attendance system, POS system, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in port redirector market.

List of Major Global Port Redirector Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Moxa Inc.

• Digi International

• Advantech

• Siemens Industrial Communication

• OMEGA

• Korenix Technology

• Sena Technologies

• ORing Industrial Networking Corp.

• Silex Technology America Inc.

Global Port Redirector Market Segmentation:

By Type

1-port

2-port

4-port

8-port

16-port

Others

By Application Access Control System Attendance System POS System Others



Key Questions Covered in the Port Redirector Market Report

What is port redirector?

What will be the potential market valuation for port redirector market by 2030?

- The port redirector market is expected to grow from USD 273.09 million in 2022 to USD 372.73 million in 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

What are some of the most important applications of port redirector and how do they impact the industry's growth potential?

- Port redirector plays a key role in restricting unauthorized access to the organizations’ IT infrastructure. Moreover, port redirectors enable remote desktop connections to support hybrid work environments.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the port redirector growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The rising number of data centers in the region is accelerating the growth of port redirector market.

