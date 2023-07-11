New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solar PV Backsheet Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474196/?utm_source=GNW





Fuelling the Renewable Revolution



The increasing adoption of solar energy as a clean and sustainable power source is a significant driving factor for the solar PV backsheet market. As countries worldwide embrace renewable energy targets and environmental sustainability, solar installations continue to grow. Solar photovoltaic (PV) systems require backsheets to protect the solar modules from environmental factors, enhance performance, and ensure long-term durability. The rising demand for solar installations creates a parallel demand for high-quality PV backsheets, driving the growth of the market.





Unleashing the Potential of Solar Energy



Continuous advancements in backsheet materials have played a vital role in driving the solar PV backsheet market. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce innovative materials with improved properties such as higher UV resistance, better moisture barrier, enhanced electrical insulation, and increased fire resistance. These advancements help maximize the energy conversion efficiency of solar panels, extend their lifespan, and ensure optimal performance under diverse climatic conditions, bolstering the demand for advanced backsheet materials.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Type



• Fluoropolymer



• Non-Fluoropolymer





Market Segment by Structure



• Mono Film Backsheet



• Barrier Film Backsheet



• Duo Film Backsheet





Market Segment by Installation



• Ground-Mounted



• Roof-Mounted



• Floating Power Plant



• Other Installation





Market Segment by Application



• Utility



• Industrial



• Commercial



• Residential



• Other Application





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Solar PV Backsheet Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.



• Arkema S.A.



• COVEME Spa



• Cybrid Technologies Inc.



• DSM (Dutch Multinational Corporation)



• Dunmore Corporation



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• FLEXcon Company, Inc.



• Honeywell International Inc.



• Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd.



• Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co Ltd.



• KREMPEL GmbH



• Mitsubishi Corporation



• Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd.



• Targray Technology International Inc.,





Overall world revenue for Solar PV Backsheet Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2.6 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





