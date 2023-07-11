3D Animation Market to Garner $62.11 Billion by 2032 - The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the 3D animation market will grow to USD 20.18 billion in 2022 and reach USD 62.11 billion by 2032. In just ten years, the expanded utilization of 3D animated videos in the manufacturing industry to generate a graphic model of the working elements of heavy machines is helping to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, implementing virtual reality and visual effects for movie production, coupled with the escalating demand for 3D mobile application catalysts and the growing demand for 3D animation in education & academics, are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.



Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13559



Key Insight of the 3D Animation Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the 3D animation market. Key factors favoring the growth of the 3D animation market in North America include the increasing demand for mapping technologies for navigation & GPS, the existence of a few key customers in the U.S., and the increasing adoption of visual effect technology in movies. Moreover, the significant increase in the adoption of cloud solutions for animation and the adoption of 3D animation in e-learning platforms to promote the usage of visual representation for learning are expected to propel the market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The software segment is expected to augment the 3D animation market during the forecast period.



The component segment is divided into software, hardware, and services. The software segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period due to its essential use for 3D animated movies and games.



The motion graphics segment market size was USD 6.48 billion in 2022



The technique segment is divided into visual effects, 3d modeling, 3d rendering, and motion graphics. The motion graphics segment market size was USD 6.48 billion in 2022 due to the increasing demand for special effects in live-action movies, television shows, and animated programs.



The on-demand segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 63.01% in 2032.



The deployment segment is divided into on-demand and on-premise. The on-demand segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 63.01% in 2032 due to the rapid adoption of cloud technology.



The media & entertainment segment market size was USD 4.66 billion in 2022



The end-user segment is divided into architecture & construction, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, education & academics, government & defense, and others. The media & entertainment segment market size was USD 4.66 billion in 2022 due to its ability to create high-definition graphics and real-time virtual worlds.



Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/3d-animation-market-13559



Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 CAGR 11.90% 2032 Value Projection USD 62.11 Billion Base Year 2022 Metaverse Market Size in 2022 USD 20.18 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 237 Segments covered Component, Technique, Deployment Industry, End-User

Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising adoption of VFX technology in motion pictures:



VFX persists in witnessing overall adoption in the entertainment enterprise due to its increasing requirement to depict camera-captured images in the studio and the vital role of 3D animation in enchanting the audience. This technology remains favourably popular with game studios as well, wherein the demand for high-quality games for consoles peoples the market growth. The advancement in the deployment of 3D animated videos for constructing graphic illustrations of different heavy machinery elements in the manufacturing industry and the high demand for the technology from multiple industrial verticals due to the rising use of simulation in the design of industrial devices by OEMs are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the high adoption of visual impacts technology in movies, deployment of simulation services & software in industries like education, architecture and construction, healthcare, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and defence, and the expansion in the usage of 3D mapping technology in navigation & geospatial analysis are also propelling the market growth over the forecast period.



Restraint: The lack of investment and government support:



The rise in corruption, piracy risks & lack of investment, and government support are restraining market growth. Furthermore, the strict government guidelines and the absence of investments hamper market growth.



Opportunity: The rapid growth of the media and entertainment sector across the world:



The rapid growth of the global media and entertainment sector is an opportunity factor for market growth. The increasing demand for 3D mobile games & applications is the driving factor of market growth. Further, the advent of 4D and 5D technologies and the emergence of virtual reality & artificial intelligence technologies are helping to boost market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for 3D animations in training & education will drive market growth over the forecast period.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13559



Some of the major players operating in the 3D animation market are:



• Pixar Animation Studios

• Walt Disney Animation Studios

• DreamWorks Animation LLC

• Autodesk, Inc.

• Corel Corporation

• Studio Ghibli Inc.

• Cartoon Network Studios

• Nickelodeon Animation Studios

• Warner Bros



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Component:



• Software

• Hardware

• Services



By Technique:



• Visual Effects

• 3D Modeling

• 3D Rendering

• Motion Graphics



By Deployment:



• On-Demand

• On-Premise



By End-User:



• Architecture & Construction

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Education & Academics

• Government & Defense

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Quick Buy - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13559/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com