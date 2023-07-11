New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Threat Intelligence Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474195/?utm_source=GNW





The Threat Intelligence Market Report 2023-2033:





Growing Frequency and Impact of Cyber Attacks



Cyber-attacks have become more frequent and impactful across industries. High-profile data breaches and ransomware incidents have demonstrated the potential financial and reputational damage that organizations face. To effectively combat these threats, organizations require timely and accurate information about the latest attack trends. Threat intelligence offers real-time data on emerging threats, enabling organizations to anticipate and mitigate potential breaches. By leveraging this intelligence, organizations can strengthen their incident response capabilities, minimize the impact of attacks, and protect their valuable assets.





Increasing Sophistication of Cyber Threats



As technology evolves, so do cyber threats. Cybercriminals constantly develop sophisticated techniques and tools to breach networks, steal data, and disrupt operations. This complexity makes it essential for organizations to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. Threat intelligence provides valuable insights into emerging threats, including new attack vectors, advanced malware, and tactics used by adversaries. By leveraging threat intelligence, organizations can proactively identify vulnerabilities, strengthen their defences, and minimize the risk of falling victim to sophisticated cyber-attacks.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the threat intelligence market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the threat intelligence market?



• How will each threat intelligence submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each threat intelligence submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading threat intelligence markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the threat intelligence projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of threat intelligence projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the threat intelligence market?



• Where is the threat intelligence market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the threat intelligence market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 340-page report provides 140 tables and 201 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the threat intelligence market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising threat intelligence prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, "V", "L", "W" and "U" are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Deployment Mode



• Cloud



• On-premises





Market Segment by Application



• Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)



• Government, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)



• Business Continuity Planning and Management





Market Segment by Services



• Professional Services



• Managed Services





Market Segment by Component



• Solutions



• Services



• Other Component





Market Segment by End-User



• IT and ITeS



• BFSI



• Healthcare and Life Sciences



• Retail and eCommerce



• Manufacturing



• Other End-User





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 16 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Threat Intelligence Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Anomali



• ATandT Inc.



• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.



• Cyware



• DXC Technology



• Forcepoint LLC



• Fortinet, Inc.



• International Business Machines Corporation



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• McAfee Corp.



• Mimecast Limited



• ThreatConnect, Inc.



• Trend Micro Inc.





Overall world revenue for Threat Intelligence Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$9.55 billion in 2023, our work calculates.





How will the Threat Intelligence Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 340+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Threat Intelligence Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for deployment mode, application, services, component, end-user and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Threat Intelligence Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Threat Intelligence Market, 2023 to 2033.





