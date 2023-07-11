New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Precision Medicine Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474194/?utm_source=GNW





Expanding Applications of Precision Medicine and Rising Demand for Targeted Therapy



With regard to genetic disorders, precision medicine is becoming more prevalent. In the domains of neurogenetics, cardiovascular genomics, and rare illness genetic testing, this method is being employed more frequently. Additionally, non-invasive prenatal testing, pharmacogenomics, and screening genetic risk for hereditary diseases are also becoming more prevalent applications of precision medicine. A number of pharmaceutical companies are also concentrating on the creation of precision medicine for neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Pharmacological, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical firms are continuously working to integrate patient-selection diagnostic frameworks into the earlier phases of drug development in order to deliver targeted therapies to the appropriate candidate and support the expansion of the precision medicine market. One of the main causes of the expanding usage of genomes and proteomics technologies as well as precision medicine is the increased understanding of the advantages of personalised medicine. Individualised treatment plans for many chronic diseases and conditions must include precision medicine, which entails the investigation of specific indications for particular medications in a given patient.





High Cost of Precision Medicine



Although personalized treatments are well-established in the pharmaceutical business, their cost continues to prevent payers, patients, and doctors from accessing them. Despite offering guaranteed returns on investment, the high initial cost of these tests makes them inaccessible to a huge majority of end users, particularly those in poor nations. As a result, end users like pharmaceutical firms, reference labs, medical facilities, and CROs who view the cost of such diagnostic procedures as a burden choose to use third-party precision diagnostic services. Inevitably, current medical privacy and investigation guidelines are inadequate to allow for the collection of enormous amounts of data on large patient populations, and private healthcare systems lack the infrastructure to do so, which drives up the price of precision medicine even more.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product



• Diagnostic



- Genetic Tests



- Biomarker Based Tests



- Other Diagnostic Tests



• Therapeutics





Application



• Oncology



• CNS



• Immunology



• Respiratory



• Others





Technology



• Drug Discovery



• Bioinformatics



• Big Data Analytics



• Gene Sequencing



• Companion Diagnostics



• Other Technologies





End-user



• Hospitals



• Diagnostic Centres



• Research and Academic Institutes



• Other End-users





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 25 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Switzerland



• Netherlands



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Singapore



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Egypt



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Precision Medicine Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abbott



• Abnova Corporation



• Agilent Technologies Inc.



• AstraZeneca



• Bayer AG



• Biogen



• bioMérieux SA



• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



• Danaher



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd



• GE HealthCare



• GSK plc



• Illumina, Inc.



• Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.



• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings



• Lilly



• Myriad Genetics Inc.



• NanoString Technologies, Inc.



• Novartis AG



• Pfizer Inc.



• Qiagen



• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated



• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.





