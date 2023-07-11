Metal Stamping Market Size Worth USD 329.1 Bn by 2032 | Showcasing a CAGR of 3.8%

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Metal Stamping Market size accounted for USD 228.8 Bn in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 329.1 Bn by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Metal stamping is a manufacturing procedure used to alter flat metal sheets into particular shapes. It is a difficult method that can include various metal forming techniques such as punching, blanking, and blending & piercing. Metal stamping provides three-dimensional shapes to sheet metals such as zinc, aluminum, copper, and stainless steel. Metal stamping is extensively used in automobile manufacturing, finding its uses in side panels, hangers, and others.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Metal Stamping Market sample report at: https://marketresearch.biz/report/metal-stamping-market/request-sample

Key Takeaway

By process, the blanking segment leads the market with the highest revenue share of 28% .

leads the market with the highest revenue share of . By application, the automotive sector dominates the segment with a revenue share of 34% in the account.

dominates the segment with a revenue share of in the account. Asia-Pacific held a significant revenue share of 35.9% in 2022.

held a significant revenue share of in 2022. Europe is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Metal stamping plays a significant role in vehicle development programs due to rapid and continuous technological development. The rising demand for mobile and mobile accessories such as earphones and headphones, controllers, and speakers may fuel the market growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Metal Stamping Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the metal stamping market. Some of these factors include:

Emergence of Subsequent-Generation Stamping Technology : The increase of stamping technology of the next generation is a significant factor in the expansion of the metal stamping market.

: The increase of stamping technology of the next generation is a significant factor in the expansion of the metal stamping market. Growing Automotive Sector: Metal stamping is increasing rapidly owing to the prospering automotive industry. In response to the rising demand for automobiles, manufacturers are turning to metal stamping as a dependable means of manufacturing.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://marketresearch.biz/report/metal-stamping-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Metal Stamping Market

Growing Technological Developments:

Technological advancements and innovations in the automotive sector increase the requirement of metal stamping, which is a key driver for the market. The launch of new generation technologically advanced products is the global trend in the metal stamping market. Changes in customers' preferences towards enhanced audio experience, rapidly growing music industries, and advancements in VR technology are fueling market growth.

Market Growth

The development of novel materials, such as innovative high-asset steels, has increased the demand for metal stamping as they are working in sheet metal stamping. The increasing demand for lightweight materials, high quality, and precision parts in the automotive and aerospace industries are the major factors that propel the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region leads the market by accounting for a significant revenue share of 35.9% due to several key factors, including skilled labor, technological advancements, and cost-effectiveness. Countries like China and Vietnam possess a competitive advantage in terms of labor and production costs. Experienced workers in Asia Pacific can operate stamping equipment at lower wages related to their counterparts in other regions.

This cost advantage has attracted numerous multinational companies, stimulating them to outsource their metal stamping requirements to Asia Pacific, thereby further solidifying the region's dominance. Additionally, Asia Pacific's increasing domestic and international market demand for metal-stamped products has significantly contributed to its dominance.

Europe is expected to grow at a high growth rate over the forecast period due to the established automotive industry and the increasing consumer electronics industry. The rising demand for electric vehicles is projected to drive the region's growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include CIC Automotive SA, Tower International, Inc., Shiloh Industries, Inc., Interplex Holdings Ltd, Oberg Industries LLC, Suzhou Cheersson Precision Metal Forming Co. Ltd., Clow Stamping Company Inc., Kenmode Tool & Engineering Inc., etc.

Make informed business decisions with our sample report, revealing key market insights Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 228.77 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 332.18 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 3.8% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 35.9% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increasing Production of Automobiles

The increase in the production of automobiles is projected to drive the market growth. Technological advancements are a major factor in obtaining popularity in the metal stamping market. Automation has supported the metal stamping industry by improving efficiency, increasing productivity, and lowering costs. The increasing use of sheet metal in the production of automotive transmission and structural components has become a major market driver for metal stamping.

Impact of the expanding automotive sector

With the rising demand for automobiles, manufacturers are turning to metal stamping as a dependable means of manufacturing a variety of vehicle components. This increase in requirement has resulted in the extensive adoption of metal stamping technology, making the automotive industry one of the largest consumers of metal-stamped components.

Market Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Raw materials are an integral element of the process. The volatile cost of raw materials, such as steel, aluminum, and copper, negatively impacts manufacturers' profitability. The fluctuating price of raw materials is a significant factor restraining the metal stamping industry. Additionally, various factors influence raw material charges, including political variability, economic changes, supply chain disruptions, and environmental regulations.

Market Opportunities

Rising Scope of Metal Stamping in the Medical Industry

Metal stamping is widely used in the medical sector to produce precise and high-quality metal parts for medical devices. The increasing geriatric population and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Maximize your profitability with MarketResearch.Biz - Gain a competitive edge by acquiring this premium report at https://marketresearch.biz/purchase-report/?report_id=5252

Report Segmentation of the Metal Stamping Market

By Process Insight

Blanking leads the process segment by accounting for a major revenue share of 28% in 2022. The segment growth is due to the emergence of new technologies and an increase in demand for stamped metal products. The metal stamping market has expanded significantly over the past few years. Typically, blankings are used to manufacture components with simple and precise geometries, such as washers, industrial gaskets, and fasteners. Blanking is a metal stamping process involving the cutting and forming of flat metal sheets using a die and press.

By Application Insight

The automotive sector segment is expected to lead the application segment. The automotive components manufactured by metal stamping are renowned for their dependability, sturdiness, and accuracy, all of which are essential for the automotive industry. The automotive industry is one of the major consumers of metal-stamped products, accounting for a substantial portion of the metal-stamping market. Additionally, advances in manufacturing technology have led to more efficient and automated processes, which will continue to drive the growth of the automotive segment in the metal stamping market.

Uncover valuable statistics and future projections by accessing a sample report for historical and forecast market data spanning 2016 to 2032 at https://marketresearch.biz/report/metal-stamping-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation

By Process

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Other Process

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Other End-Users

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global Metal Stamping market is highly competitive, and major market players have a prominent presence. The market is leading with several key players. ARO Metal Stamping is headquartered in Ontario, Canada, and specializes in delivering high-quality stamped metal parts to clients in various industries, such as the automotive, aerospace, medical, and consumer goods industries. The company is highly respected for its dedication to quality and commitment to meeting customer wants.

CIE Automotive SA

Tower International, Inc.

Shiloh Industries, Inc.

Interplex Holdings Ltd.

Oberg Industries LLC

Suzhou Cheersson Precision Metal Forming Co. Ltd.

Clow Stamping Company Inc.

Kapco Inc.

Kenmode Tool & Engineering Inc.

Manor Tool & Manufacturing.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Metal Stamping Market

In December 2022: Gestamp Automocion S.A. achieved a 33% strategic stake in Gescrap Group to improve its Environmental, Governance, and Social plans.

Gestamp Automocion S.A. achieved a 33% strategic stake in Gescrap Group to improve its Environmental, Governance, and Social plans. January 2021: Interplex has achieved OCP Group, Inc., a Custom connector and cable meeting strategy and company base in San Diego.

Browse More Related Reports

Metal Packaging Market was valued at USD 24 million in 2020 & is projected to reach USD 34 million by 2030. It is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.

in 2020 & is projected to reach by 2030. It is expected to grow at a between 2021 and 2030. Metalworking Fluids Market was valued at USD 24 million in 2020 & is projected to reach USD 34 million by 2030. It is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.

in 2020 & is projected to reach by 2030. It is expected to grow at a between 2021 and 2030. Metal Cans Market size is expected to be worth around USD 52 Billion by 2021 from USD X.xx million in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

by 2021 from USD X.xx million in 2031, growing at a during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. Metallurgical Coke market is projected to reach USD 437.3 Mn by 2033 from USD 278.9 Mn in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.6%

About Us:

MarketResearch.Biz (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. MarketResearch.Biz provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketresearch-biz/

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearch.biz

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch