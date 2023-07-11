Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded $75.5 Million Contract for Force Safety and Occupational Health Support

| Source: Concurrent Technologies Corporation Concurrent Technologies Corporation

Johnstown, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

Johnstown, PA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Force Safety and Occupational Health (OUSD[P&R] FSOH) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a $75.5 million contract to provide management, analytical, and technical support for a comprehensive safety and occupational health program.  

The DoD recognizes that commitment to safety is vital to the effectiveness and readiness of the force and is committed to minimizing avoidable losses whenever possible.

In this effort, CTC will provide the required expertise to support the reduction of mishaps, injury, and occupational illness risk, enabling an enduring safety culture and improving readiness across the Department of Defense (DoD).

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                CTC Operates the DoD Safety Management Center of Excellence (SMCX)
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                FSOH
                            
                            
                                safety and occupational health
                            
                            
                                DoD
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data