Bluecore Deepens Revenue Generating Solutions for Retailers with Transparent Identification

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluecore, the retail marketing solution for the world's top retailers, today announced the launch of Transparent Identification, providing a complete view of website identification rates. Identification is a critical customer data point with significant impact on revenue growth and marketing spend efficiency. This product launch is designed for today’s retailers, who suffer from customer log-in rates of 10% or less and little understanding of the other 90% of site visitors, making targeting, personalization and remarketing much more challenging.



“Bluecore’s launch of Transparent Identification comes at an important time,” said Justin Roisman, Managing Director of Marketing at CITY Furniture. “Every retailer is looking to hit year-over-year comps in a market where acquisition performance is declining alongside retention being impacted by inflation. In any market where demand is at risk, marketers should put a premium value on identification. Bluecore’s identification and data activation capabilities make it a critical portion of our customer data and activation stack.”

Bluecore customers can immediately identify a much higher rate of website traffic with Bluecore’s patented site technology. With Transparent Identification, enterprise retailers can understand total site identification and identification rate by source to make informed improvements to drive the identification rate higher. Site user identification unlocks the ability to trigger high-intent messaging across channels to nurture known shoppers into customers, and existing customers into loyalists through personalized engagement and more informed marketing optimization. Transparent Identification provides reporting on Bluecore’s pre-existing identification solution.

CITY Furniture - 330% increase in identified customers, 118% increase in repeat buyers

Oriental Trading Company - a near 100% increase in website visitor identification rate

Lulu and Georgia - 5% increase in overall list growth and a 229% increase in repeat buyers



“With the launch of Transparent Identification we’re adding to the breadth of our solutions specifically developed to deliver growth for retailers. Enterprise retailers have increasing needs to increase revenue, improve retention, and deliver on promises for personalization, and Bluecore is an incredibly powerful revenue generating partner that designs every solution to meet those needs," said Fayez Mohamood, CEO of Bluecore. "With our patented approach to matching shopper and product data, wide-range of predictive models, ability to trigger hundreds of personalized touch points, and differentiated identification offering, there is no better solution on the market to address retailers’ challenges with growth goals in today’s market.”

With Transparent Identification, enterprise retail teams are served detailed identification rate reporting. Bluecore will continue to invest in Transparent Identification to include reporting on traffic source mix, purchase frequency, funnel stage, the ability to understand direct revenue lift from identification rate improvements and other critical metrics related to identification.

Bluecore ’s retail marketing platform transforms casual shoppers into lifetime customers for the world’s largest retail brands. With Bluecore, retailers can quickly turn data into revenue-generating campaigns. Through its patented shopper-and-product matching and the release of Bluecore Communicate™, Bluecore Site™ and Bluecore Advertise™, brands can easily personalize 100% of communications delivered to consumers through their email, site, SMS, and paid media shopping experiences. Bluecore replaces manual processes with advanced predictive models, allowing brands to manage communications through a single interface. Bluecore introduced the industry’s first shared-success pricing model, dramatically increasing customer retention, lifetime value, and overall speed to market for more than 400 brands — including Express, NOBULL, Lenovo, Teleflora, Alo Yoga, and Lulu and Georgia.