GreenPages Continues Business Transformation With New Brand Identity and Name Change to Blue Mantis

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPages, a leading digital strategic and services provider delivering cloud, cybersecurity and digital transformation services, today unveiled a powerful new brand identity and announced its name change to Blue Mantis. The name change and new brand identity reflect a fresh modern perspective and the infinite future opportunity for Blue Mantis’ customers, partners, employees and investors.



“Our new brand identity and name change to Blue Mantis matches and strategically aligns with our ongoing commitment to innovation and ingenuity and our proven ability, agility and adaptability to continuously navigate many rapidly changing business cycles,” said Ron Dupler, CEO, Blue Mantis. “As we’ve done for three decades, we’ll continue to bring real and measurable business value to our clients, providing them with the strategic blueprint and the expertise to compete successfully in the digital era.”

The word mantis comes from Greek, meaning “one who divines, a seer, prophet.” Some scholars think that the ancient Greeks even believed that the mantis could help lost travelers find their way home. A blue mantis is particularly rare. This color reflects the nature of technology: blue skies, full of opportunity.

“We selected this name because the praying mantis is graceful and stealthy and the species has survived and evolved over millions of years,” said Joshua Dinneen, President. “As an organization that has cemented its reputation by being innovative, progressive and visionary, we look forward to taking our clients to the future, beginning today, as Blue Mantis.”

Core elements of the rebrand include

New corporate website – launched today, the site offers a clean, modernized, user-friendly experience that features responsive web design (RWD) and illustrates how Blue Mantis helps clients successfully compete in today’s increasingly digital world by leveraging automation, innovation and emerging technologies.

– launched today, the site offers a clean, modernized, user-friendly experience that features responsive web design (RWD) and illustrates how Blue Mantis helps clients successfully compete in today’s increasingly digital world by leveraging automation, innovation and emerging technologies. New tagline – “Let’s Meet the Future”, which underscores Blue Mantis’ proven ability to combine its deep and continuously expanding technical expertise and its three decades’ experience serving as a visionary guide and trusted advisor to clients in helping them adapt, evolve and flourish in the ever-shifting digital environment.

– “Let’s Meet the Future”, which underscores Blue Mantis’ proven ability to combine its deep and continuously expanding technical expertise and its three decades’ experience serving as a visionary guide and trusted advisor to clients in helping them adapt, evolve and flourish in the ever-shifting digital environment. New Visual Toolkit – which includes the new Blue Mantis logo featuring the color palette of royal blue, which denotes a sense of calm, and black and white for a cleaner, more modern look and feel.



About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a leading strategic digital technology services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,200 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners.

