[Latest] Global Tobacco Paper Market Size/Share Worth USD 1.91 Billion by 2030 at a 6.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Tobacco Paper Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Hemp Wood, Sisal, Rice, Pulp, Linen, Flax), By Paper Type (Plug Wrap, Cigarette Tissue, Tipping Base), By Weight (10 gsm, 10-30 gsm, 30 gsm & above), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Tobacco Paper Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1.91 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The global Tobacco Paper market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides the market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.

Tobacco Paper Market: Overview

The tobacco paper market falls in the small industry category and mainly comprises manufacturing, packaging, and selling. Mainly, business activities are undertaken in rural areas where the availability of raw materials and end-product distribution is easy and convenient. Post COVID-19 pandemic, the tobacco market is expected to maintain a steady demand in the consumer market owing to the population’s constant need for chewing tobacco products.

However, a major population is getting aware of the hazards of tobacco consumption and in response, they prefer quitting tobacco to enable a quality of life. Therefore, this is more probably to lead the tobacco paper industry to find innovative solutions to offer hazard-free tobacco products to retain consumerism in the market.

Growth Factors

The drivers of the tobacco paper market are largely significant that is inclusive of paper type, quality, and compatibility. Since the market witnessed a huge demand for tobacco products in the past and expects to continue witnessing a robust demand in the coming years, manufacturers are introducing new products in the end-user market to suffice the enlarged demand. In addition, the market is also expected to grow in the coming years against the backdrop of an increase in consumer base with the demand for different flavors, styles, and appearances.

On the other hand, government laws are getting stringent and favor environmental conservation. Therefore, environmental laws need to be followed while farming cannabis or tobacco-related products. The demand for eco-friendly and products with low/minimum hazards are most likely to encourage market developments.

Segmental Overview

The Tobacco Paper market is categorized into material type and paper type. By material type, hemp wood was estimated to be the largest segment in the Tobacco Paper market and is expected to be the largest segment throughout 2022-2030. Hemp wood is a popular choice in the tobacco paper industry since it offers compatibility and better taste. Since hemp wood is a cannabis by-product, farming needs legal approvals. Besides, hemp wood also serves other purposes. Therefore it has huge popularity among the end-users and is preferred by manufacturers for its organic characteristics.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region to dominate the Tobacco Paper market

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the global tobacco paper market. The region comprises a number of popular tobacco vendors in the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the market is also expected to relay a negative influence as the governments have introduced several laws and other norms to prevent any illegal activities in the industry. On the flip side, the market is also accountable to attract more consumers to tobacco products owing to the low hazards of tobacco consumption.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.30 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1.91 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players PT Bukit Muria Jaya, Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co Ltd, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., Glatz Fienpapiere, Republic Technologies Ltd, Delfortgroup AG, and Others Key Segment By Material, Paper Type, Weight, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Browse the full "Tobacco Paper Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Hemp Wood, Sisal, Rice, Pulp, Linen, Flax), By Paper Type (Plug Wrap, Cigarette Tissue, Tipping Base), By Weight (10 gsm, 10-30 gsm, 30 gsm & above), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" Report





Key Players Insights

Our market analysis of Tobacco Paper also involves a separate section dedicated to major players operating in the market. Our analysts offer an understanding of the financial statements of all the key participants, together with their product portfolio and SWOT analysis. Moreover, the report also offers a competitive landscape chapter, including strategic key development, market share, as well as global market ranking analysis of the players mentioned. Additionally, we offer our clients with leverage to modify the list of players mentioned in our report as a part of our free customization.

Some of the prominent players in the global tobacco market are

PT Bukit Muria Jaya

Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co Ltd

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.,

Glatz Fienpapiere

Republic Technologies Ltd

Delfortgroup AG

The global Tobacco Paper market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Hemp Wood

Sisal

Rice

Pulp

Linen

Flax

By Paper Type

Plug Wrap

Cigarette Tissue

Tipping Base

By Weight

10 gsm

10-30 gsm

30 gsm & above

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

