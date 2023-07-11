Real Good Foods Announces Launch of Two New Global Entrées and Expansion into Publix stores





CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness frozen food company, today announced the expansion of their Global Entrees platform into Publix, along with the addition of two new flavors; Tika Masala and Korean BBQ.



Real Good Foods innovative Global Entrees offerings, and expansion into Publix, bolsters their mission to improve human health by providing access to more nutritious foods. In addition to Publix, RGFs Global meals can now be found in 10,000+ stores nationwide. RGFs Global Meals have less than 2g-3g of Sugar per box, versus the leading national brands with 60g-80g of sugar per box. In addition, because RGF uses whole muscle chicken breast and a grain free breading system, RGF Asian entrees have roughly 2x the protein as the leading national brand.

“It was the Real Good Foods community on various social platforms that led the development of these new flavors. They told us what they wanted and provided continual feedback as our innovation teams were iterating on the product development. We call this process RGF Labs. It has become a powerful tool for innovation and continual improvement,” said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of Real Good Foods. “We are grateful to Publix for providing us with the opportunity to make our Global Entrees accessible in 1,200+ of their stores. This expansion is another step forward in our mission to improve human health by making nutritious foods, made with less sugar, less carbs and more protein, more accessible. Consumers should have an option to enjoy some of their favorite global cuisines without having to consume 60g – 80g of sugar like the category leaders offer currently”.

About The Real Good Food Company

Real Good Foods (NASDAQ: RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company’s mission is to provide “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.

To learn more, please visit our website at realgoodfoods.com or join us on social media @realgoodfoods – where we maintain some of the largest followings in the frozen food industry today.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55f307cb-62c3-4bcf-bc06-0e0a79a4d84f



