Specialized Education Services, Inc. Expands Footprint in California With Acquisition of Lattice Educational Services

PHILADELPHIA , July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports, today announced the acquisition of Lattice Educational Services (Lattice), a California Department of Education (CDE) nonpublic school program located in the heart of Sonoma County. Lattice provides individualized learning opportunities and resources to students with developmental disabilities.



The acquisition expands SESI’s special educational offerings, providing critical support to more students and their families throughout Northern California.

Lattice has a long-standing reputation for providing a school placement option for students with developmental disabilities, autism and behavior challenges who require intensive educational services in a nonpublic setting, complementing SESI’s scope of work serving learners with special needs. The acquisition allows SESI to leverage its extensive resources and expertise to enhance both the education and support services offered at Lattice, while ensuring the continued success of its student body.

“It fills us with immense pride to welcome Lattice into the SESI family,” said Dawn Thomas, president of SESI. “At SESI, we are dedicated to the highest standards of program excellence for students with specialized learning needs. Together, we will continue transforming lives and fostering a culture of academic achievement and overall success.”

Since 1995, Lattice has provided students ages 5-22 with a highly structured and individualized program. Under SESI leadership, school staff will continue educating young people living with developmental delays and behavioral challenges to excel in life through an array of diagnostic, educational and clinical support, and case management services.

“I founded Lattice almost 30 years ago out of a growing need for quality educational programs for students with severe disabilities,” said Nancy Alcott, outgoing executive director of Lattice. “We’re particularly excited because, as part of SESI, Lattice will not only continue operating as a CDE approved non-public school partner, but it will also have new resources at its disposal to continue growing and serving more families.”

The Lattice addition marks SESI’s ninth program in California and becomes one of its nearly 100 day schools nationwide.

With Alcott having retired at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year, Mary Schirle, who served in several roles at Lattice, will step into the primary administrative position as school director for the 2023-2024 school year.

As part of its growth plan, SESI is actively seeking independent programs that share its commitment to providing students with the unique support they need to thrive academically and emotionally.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run classrooms, on-site, within district boundaries and standalone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs of special education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities, and other challenges. Partnering with over 600 school districts nationwide, SESI serves more than 7,000 students in day schools and in-district classrooms. SESI is accredited by Cognia.