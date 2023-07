BTQ Technologies Corp. to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference July 13th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTQ Technologies Corp. (NEO:BTQ, OTCQX:BTQQF, FRA:NG3), a global quantum technology cryptography company focused on securing mission critical networks using unique post-quantum cryptography services and solutions, today announced that Olivier Roussy-Newton, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Thursday July 13th , 2023.



DATE: Thursday July 13th

TIME: 12:30 p.m. - 01:00 p.m. EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/43mPSpB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

