NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Wins 2023 Bulldog PR Award For Partnership With Drew Robinson, Mental Health Advocate and Former MLB Player

MALVERN, Pa., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, is thrilled to announce that its partnership with Drew Robinson in 2022 has been awarded Gold for Best Use of Personality/Celebrity at the 2023 Bulldog PR Awards.



“We are immensely honored to receive this recognition from the Bulldog PR Awards. Drew Robinson is an inspiring mental health advocate, and we share his passion for increasing awareness. Our partnership enabled us to reach a broader audience and educate people about the transformative benefits of NeuroStar TMS,” stated Keith J. Sullivan, President, and CEO of Neuronetics Inc. “This award is a testament to the powerful impact we can make when we collaborate with influential figures like Drew, who are committed to making a difference and empowering patients to seek an effective, non-drug treatment option.”

The Bulldog PR Awards honor outstanding corporate communications and public relations achievements, recognizing excellence and innovation. Distinguished by their unique approach, they are the only PR awards program evaluated solely by journalists.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a serious issue that affects 21 million adults in the United States, with 6.4 million people being underserved by antidepressant medication. NeuroStar TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) is a non-drug treatment that can help alleviate the burden of drug-resistant depression.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.4 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

