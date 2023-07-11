Growing Green, Eating Organic: Organic Baby Food Market Set to Soar Past USD 7.39 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Organic Baby Food market size is expected to reach USD 7.39 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The rising awareness of health and nutrition, increasing preference for organic and natural products, growing concern over pesticide residues and additives, changing parental attitudes and beliefs, expanding organic farming practices, rising disposable incomes, increased availability and accessibility of organic baby food products, advocacy and support from healthcare professionals, desire for chemical-free and non-GMO options, shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly choices, is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Organic Baby Food market, increasing demand for plant-based and vegan options, focus on clean label and transparent ingredient sourcing, growth of organic baby food subscription services, rising popularity of homemade and DIY baby food, emergence of innovative packaging solutions, expansion into new geographical markets, emphasis on traceability and supply chain transparency, adoption of eco-friendly packaging materials, introduction of functional and fortified organic baby food, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Organic baby food is baby food that is made with organic ingredients. Organic ingredients are grown and processed without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers. Organic baby food is often considered to be a healthier option for babies than traditional baby food, which may contain artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



3.82 Billion 2030 Value Projection



7.89 Billion CAGR 8.7% Segments Covered















Product Infant Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food, Dried Baby Food







Distribution Channels Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others







Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Organic Baby Purees Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Organic baby purees dominated the global online market as they are a convenient and popular choice for parents introducing solid foods to their infants. Organic purees offer a range of flavors and nutritional benefits while ensuring the absence of harmful additives, pesticides, and genetically modified ingredients. Purees provide a smooth texture suitable for young babies, making them an ideal option for early stages of weaning.

Online Retail Segment are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, online retail segments are the leading segment due to their professional expertise. In addition, online platforms offer a vast selection of organic baby food products, including various brands, flavors, and packaging options. This extensive range appeals to parents looking for specific dietary needs or preferences for their babies.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Consumer Awareness

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on health and wellness. The region has a strong emphasis on health and wellness, a high awareness of organic products, increasing demand for natural and clean-label options, and a well-established retail infrastructure.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Organic Baby Food market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Organic Baby Food .

Key Developments in Organic Baby Food Market

In February, Plum Organics acquired Little Spoon for $550 million. This acquisition gave Plum Organics access to Little Spoon's direct-to-consumer business, which delivers organic baby food to customers' homes.

In March, Beech-Nut Nutrition acquired Happy Tot for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition gave Beech-Nut access to Happy Tot's line of organic baby food pouches, which are sold in the United States.

Key Questions Answered in Organic Baby Food Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

