Exceptional Tutor Opportunity Announced by Tutors International: Bespoke Early Years Education in Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC, USA: Tutors International, celebrated for its tailor-made educational solutions, is launching a global recruitment drive to find the perfect early years tutor for a unique role in Washington DC (ref: WDC 0523). The process promises to consider the family's specific needs, aspirations, and lifestyles to ensure a harmonious match.

This position offers an experienced early years educator the chance to provide a personalised learning experience for an inquisitive 4-year-old girl and her nearly 1-year-old brother. The successful candidate will be required to commence in September 2023 for an initial term of one year, which may be extended thereafter.

Commenting on the opportunity, the CEO of Tutors International stated, "At Tutors International, we're committed to excellence, working with discerning families across the globe. The perfect candidate for this position must not only meet but exceed the family's comprehensive specifications. While these requirements are rigorous, the suitable candidate's rewards will be both professionally and personally enriching."



THE STUDENTS

The students consist of a bright and creative 4-year-old girl and her younger brother, who is approaching his first year. The parents, keen to foster organic learning, are looking for an educator who can help their children develop at their own pace, prioritising critical thinking and problem-solving skills over a regimented academic curriculum. The family is based in Washington DC, has a second home in Texas, and plans to travel extensively in the future.



ROLE OF THE TUTOR

The successful Tutor will be responsible for crafting a balanced, inspiring, and engaging curriculum. They will be expected to utilise Washington DC's educational opportunities and transform the city into a vibrant learning environment. The Tutor must be prepared to incorporate Spanish and music into the children's education while maintaining a high standard of professionalism, avoiding contentious discussions about religion and politics.

The family is relatively conservative, with deeply rooted Christian views. Hence they seek a tutor who shares these beliefs or at least is comfortable aligning the teaching curriculum with them. The tutor is expected to act as a support pillar in reinforcing these values in the children's education."

In the spirit of traditional and engaged upbringing, the family strongly leans against using screens and social media in their children's lives. The ideal candidate would share these views on child development and media, ensuring consistency in the learning environment.



HOURS, HOLIDAYS, ACCOMMODATION & TRAVEL

The Tutor can expect to work approximately 40 hours per week, with extra time allocated for preparation. They will be entitled to two consecutive days off per week, usually over the weekend, and a minimum of nine weeks' holiday per annum. The Tutor will be provided with accommodation in Washington DC and a car. They may also be required to accompany the family on their international travels, with all travel-related expenses covered by the Client, barring the Tutor’s personal phone bill and personal fuel use.

MISCELLANEOUS

The Tutor will be physically fit and healthy, a non-smoker.

The successful candidate can offer more than the minimum requirements of this position and must have been raised in a socially appropriate background. They will be an excellent educator and a good role model: educated and polished, with excellent manners and personal values.

CONTRACTUAL DETAILS

Start: September 2023

Duration: 1 year initially, with a possible extension thereafter

Hours: Approximately 40 hours per week

Salary: $150,000 USD per annum

Accommodation: Provided

Car: Provided

Holiday: Minimum nine weeks per annum

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

