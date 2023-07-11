Lawn Mower Market worth $33.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawn Mower Market, by value, is projected to grow to USD 33.6 billion by 2027 from USD 23.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027., according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2022: USD 23.5 Billion Projected to reach 2027: USD 33.6 Billion CAGR: 7.4% Base Year Considered: 2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2027 Largest Market: Americas Region Covered: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW Segments Covered: Type (Walk-Behind, Riding & Robotic), End Use (Residential & Commercial), Propulsion Type (ICE & Electric), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid), Lawn Size (Small, Medium & Large), Autonomy and Region Companies Covered: John Deere (US), Honda Motor Co Ltd. (Japan), The Toro Company (US), Husqvarna (Sweden), MTD Products Inc (US), and Kubota (Japan).

Increasing demand for lawn mowers in residential and commercial purposes accompanied with the popularity of robotic lawn mowers have contributed to the growth in demand for lawn mowers across the globe.

Growing Demand for Mechanized Lawn Mowers in Commercial Spaces and Golf Courses

With the growing commercial spaces and golf courses, lawns in commercial areas, hotels, and parks, the demand for mechanized lawn mowers with varied engine and cutting configurations are finding pace in the markets across the globe, particularly in North America and European countries. North America itself constitutes around 51% of world’s golf courses, with USA particularly holding 43% of it. At the same time European region currently holds around 23% of world’s golf courses. In these regions, the development of golf lawns and commercial spaces is picking up pace, because of expansion in municipal areas across the cities, is comparatively higher. Thus, in the coming years, it is evident that lawn mowers is expected to witness a significant boost in the coming years.

The Dominance of Walk-Behind Mowers: Market Trends and Impact of Robotic and Riding Mower

Walk-behind mowers are one of the largest segments of mowers, which is mainly used for mowing operations across different regions. The flexibility, easy usability, and competitive pricing structure are some of the significant attributes that have made this segment the largest in terms of the number of units sold across the globe annually. The walk-behind mowers are either gasoline driven, or battery operated. With the changing emission norms and developments in technology, the market for gasoline walk-behind is expected to witness a declining trend. The average selling price of a walk-behind lawn mower is lower than a robotic lawn mower. The growing popularity of robotic and riding lawn mowers is expected to impact the walk-behind market.

Revolutionizing Lawn Care: The Power of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Automated Mowing Systems

Emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence in the form of robotic systems can help with automated lawn mowing system with great cutting efficiency. Some robotic mowers have integrated functionality within bespoke apps to alter settings or schedule mowing times and frequency, as well as manually control the mower with a digital joystick, thanks to the rise of smartphones. Technologies like embedded GPS in modern robotic lawn mowers allow them to automatically mow around obstacles or even go to sleep when it starts to rain.

Emerging Opportunities in the Asia Oceania Lawn Mower Market: Growth Prospects and Key Strategies

Asia Oceania region is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. The growing demand for gardening and activities, expansion of urban spaces, and increasing awareness among individuals for lawn maintenance, are expected to boost the Asia Oceania lawn mower industry. New product developments along with mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the lawn mower market. Lawn mowers suppliers, manufacturers, and providers have increased investments in product innovation and testing. For instance, MTD Products Inc has come up coming with new products in different range like the PRO X Series which finishes out the core of extensive line of commercial equipment, giving operators the flexibility to mow a wider range of lawn areas while providing superior productivity over a sit-down zero-turn mower. The small footprint of the PRO X series also frees up trailer space to further improve efficiency, which will certainly influence the consumers buying preference for lawn mowers. It is recommended that the investment in design & development of robotic lawn mowers for residential and commercial purpose, keeping changing regulatory norms will give higher returns to the players in the market.

Key Market Players

The Lawn Mower Companies are John Deere (US), Honda Motor Co Ltd. (Japan), The Toro Company (US), Husqvarna (Sweden), MTD Products Inc (US), and Kubota (Japan). These companies are consistently developing new products, adopted expansion strategies, and undertook collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in this high-growth Lawn Mower Market across different regions.

