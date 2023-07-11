Hanzo & ACEDS To Present Educational Webinar, Trustworthy AI Roundtable

Portland, OR, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo , a technology pioneer in preserving, collecting, reviewing, and exporting dynamic, complex collaboration and web-based data, in partnership with the Association of Certified Ediscovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's leading educational organization specializing in training and certification in e-discovery, information governance, and related legal disciplines, are presenting an upcoming educational webinar at 1:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, July 26. The webinar Trustworthy AI Roundtable: AI & Legal Tech Experts Discuss How To Ensure Your AI Approach is Explainable, Transparent, and Secure will explore the strategic adoption of AI in the legal industry.



Event Description

The AI hype cycle is in full swing, with technologies like ChatGPT gaining immense attention across various sectors. However, it's crucial to approach AI implementation with a discerning mindset. While powerful solutions like large language models offer automation possibilities, it's essential for enterprises to assess the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats specific to their organizational needs.

In this educational session, esteemed technology leaders, data scientists, and legal experts will shed light on the importance of AI education for legal departments. Our panelists will delve into key considerations for evaluating AI solutions for managing complex collaboration data, ensuring trustworthiness, explainability, transparency, fairness, robustness, and security.

Attendees will hear a discussion on the following topics:

the differences/similarities between AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning)

how large language models (LLMs) can help, and why they have become such a big deal lately

how NLP (natural language processing) works in concert with other technologies

the potential security risks around today's AI/ML technologies

the broader concerns with using AI and the higher stakes legal must manage with sensitive company data and IP

enterprise considerations before incorporating AI in legal workflows

Attendees will gain valuable insights to make informed decisions regarding AI adoption in the legal landscape - register for the webinar.



Speakers

Aidan Randle-Conde, Director of Data Science, Hanzo

Shivam Solanki, Senior Data Scientist, IBM

Dave Ruel, VP of Product, Hanzo

Speaker & Moderator:

Mike Quartararo, President, ACEDS

Webinar Registration

Trustworthy AI Roundtable:

AI & Legal Tech Experts Discuss How To Ensure Your AI Approach is Explainable, Transparent, and Secure

Date: July 26, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Cost: Free

Registration link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4249404/F36FE7776C3BC4173B7E98E7D12CF67E?partnerref=hanzo



About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider BARBRI Global, is the world’s leading organization for training and certification in e-discovery, information governance, and related disciplines. ACEDS provides training to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. Our flagship CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and continuing education. The CEDS credential is held by practitioners at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 30 chapters in most major US cities, Canada, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Australia. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields.



About Hanzo

Hanzo helps global enterprises manage and reduce legal risk wherever work gets done. Capture data for investigations, litigation, and compliance wherever employees collaborate — including hard-to-capture sources like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Jira, project management, collaboration platforms, and internal SaaS systems. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn .

