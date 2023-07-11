DSG Global subsidiary Vantage Tag Systems announces significant roll out of new Infinity GPS Fleet Management System at two signature 36-hole facilities.

SURREY, BC, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Tag Systems a wholly owned subsidiary of DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT), is pleased to announce that two signature 36-hole facilities have selected the new Vantage Infinity as their GPS Fleet Management System.



After thorough due diligence, Odessa Country Club in Texas, USA and Mijas Golf Club in Spain have selected the new Infinity 10” HD GPS Fleet management system for their diverse operations. Odessa Country Club is a premier private 36-hole facility in the picturesque Permian Basin of West Texas and host of a PGA Sectional Event. Mijas Golf Club is a high-end destination Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed 36-hole signature facility on the renowned Costa del Sol in Southern Spain.

The new Infinity 10” HD display debuted in Q2 ’23 and has the unique distinction of being “orientable” so it can be mounted in portrait (steering wheel) or landscape (roof mount) modes depending on operator preference. The robust backend gives the operator real-time information on Pace of Play, cart security, and geo-fencing to protect sensitive areas. The frontend provides the golfer with vivid hole information including 3D flyovers, 2-way messaging with the clubhouse, F&B ordering, and a host of other features to enhance the golfer experience.

Vantage Tag Systems has been solving operator’s Fleet Management issues for over 10 years with sophisticated GPS based software/hardware that is feature rich and affordable. It is relied on by hundreds of operators worldwide to mange their critical cart fleet assets while elevating the golfer experience. The Vantage Tag system is modular, allowing the operator to customize the system according to their needs and budget, from the basic Tag Control/Tag Turf to the rugged Tag Text, or the ultimate Infinity 10” HD display, regardless of what fleet cart they have purchased.

“To have two signature operators of this calibre right out of the gate is a great validation of our new Infinity screen.” Said Bob Silzer – CEO, DSG Global. “These two orders represent north of $440,000 USD in revenue, which is ahead of our projections, and we have some exciting presentations coming up. This bodes well for the remainder of ‘23 as our Vantage Fleet and Shelby Consumer cart line ups are also ready for market.” added Silzer.

For more information on how Vantage Tag Systems can help operators manage and improve their Fleet Management while elevating the golfer experience, please visit our site or get in touch.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, single rider golf carts, and agricultural applications.

Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.