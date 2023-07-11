GraniteShares’ Leveraged Single-Stock ETF NVDL Hits $100 Million in Assets

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GraniteShares 1.5X Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM) ahead of the one-year launch anniversary of single-stock ETFs in the United States. NVDL, designed to offer 1.5X (150%) daily leverage exposure to shares of Nvidia (NVDA), has provided high conviction investors magnified exposure to NVDA and more broadly, the burgeoning AI sector.



Since its inception, NVDL has captured the attention of investors seeking to capitalize on the impressive growth of Nvidia. Nvidia’s stock price has soared this year, becoming the world's first chipmaker to achieve a market value of $1 trillion. NVDL has enabled investors to participate in NVDA’s success story and the AI theme.

“AI has almost certainly been the theme of the year so far and NVDL has provided a very direct way for active investors to gain exposure. NVDL along with our other leveraged single stock ETFs are gaining in popularity as investors seek out more high conviction ETFs to play key tech themes such as AI, Crypto, China Tech etc" stated Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. "This accomplishment underscores the market's recognition of the potential that Nvidia holds and reaffirms our commitment to delivering compelling ETF investment opportunities."

NVDL is part of GraniteShares' leveraged single-stock ETF suite that includes several other widely traded names, listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange:

Fund Names Fund Ticker Underlying Stock GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF TSL Tesla GraniteShares 1.5X Long COIN Daily ETF CONL Coinbase GraniteShares 1.75X Long AAPL Daily ETF AAPB Apple GraniteShares 1.5X Long META Daily ETF FBL Meta GraniteShares 1.75X Long BABA Daily ETF BABX Alibaba GraniteShares 1.5X Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL Nvidia

Historically, access to leverage on single companies has been the domain of specialists such as hedge funds. GraniteShares has removed a key access barrier by making such exposures available on the NASDAQ as ETFs, allowing sophisticated investors to express high-conviction views in a transparent, accessible way.

Media contact:

Gregory FCA for GraniteShares

Olivia DeGirolamo, 609-350-3100

graniteshares@gregoryfca.com

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is an award-winning global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K, German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a European market leader in Leveraged Single Stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high conviction investor. Graniteshares believes the future of investing lies at the nexus of alternative thinking, low fees, and disruptive product structures—the core of its high conviction investment philosophy. The firm launched its first product in 2017 and is a fast growing ETF issuer with approx $1.5* Billion in assets under management spanning a full array of investment strategies.

For more information, please visit: www.graniteshares.com

*As at June 30th 2023

