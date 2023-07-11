NeuroMetrix Announces Sales Force Expansion for Quell Fibromyalgia

WOBURN, Mass., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced expansion of its sales force to drive further adoption of Quell® Fibromyalgia, which is the first and only medical device authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia.



This expansion follows positive results from the strategic launch of Quell Fibromyalgia in December 2022, and is designed to intensify commercial efforts in the California, Texas and Florida markets.

“We are encouraged by the response to Quell Fibromyalgia from physicians and patients during our strategic launch phase,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix. “The early adoption by the physician community speaks to the need for more effective tools to support their fibromyalgia patients. We look forward to bringing Quell Fibromyalgia to practices in California, Texas and Florida that seek to offer their patients the latest innovation in fibromyalgia treatments.”

Quell Fibromyalgia Indications

Quell Fibromyalgia is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device indicated as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. The device may be used during sleep.

Limitations

The sale, distribution, and use of Quell Fibromyalgia is restricted to prescription use in accordance with 21 CFR 801.109. The Product labeling should be reviewed for a complete list of contraindications, precautions and warnings.

For more information visit QuellFibromyalgia.com.

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, neuromodulation platform that is covered by 26 issued or granted U.S. utility patents. It is the only wearable neuromodulator that is enabled by a proprietary microchip to provide precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card. Quell utilizes position and motion sensing to automatically adjust stimulation for an optimal user experience both day and night. The device supports Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) to communicate with mobile apps for multiple smartphone platforms. Quell is indicated to help reduce fibromyalgia symptoms in patients with high pain sensitivity and to reduce lower extremity chronic pain.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage healthcare company that develops and commercializes neurotechnology devices to address unmet needs in the chronic pain and diabetes markets. The Company's products are wearable or hand-held medical devices enabled by proprietary consumables and software solutions that include mobile apps, enterprise software and cloud-based systems. The Company has two commercial brands. Quell® is a wearable neuromodulation platform. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care screening test for peripheral neuropathy. For more information, visit www.neurometrix.com.

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com