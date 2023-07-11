VizyPay Releases Second Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Highlights

WAUKEE, Iowa, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, a leading payment processing fintech that serves small businesses in rural America, releases the outcomes for the second quarter of 2023, showcasing consistent growth and demand for services.



“This quarter was all about leveling up for us. We remain focused on providing services that are going to build up small businesses and set ourselves apart from the rest,” said VizyPay CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab. “The addition of our Dual Pricing program and the privilege of being a Forbes Fintech 50 were both great accomplishments for us this quarter and will serve us well going forward. Our four award wins this quarter undermark our commitment to staying loyal to rural American small businesses and we’re honored to be recognized on a national stage for it.”

Second Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Highlights:

VizyPay's revenue increased 19% year-over-year from Q2 2022 compared to that of Q2 2023. The continual increase in revenue demonstrates small businesses' growing need for payment processing services.

Always on the cusp of innovation, VizyPay introduced a new program in the second quarter, called Dual Pricing , to better serve its merchants and give consumers transparent options for their purchase costs. Together with VizyPay's Cash Discount 2.0 program and the Dual Pricing program, VizyPay merchants saved more than $8.4 million in processing fees in Q2.

VizyPay received recognition thrice in Q2 by elite fintech award programs including being named a Forbes Fintech 50 (the only Midwest-based and bootstrapped company to do so), American Banker's Best Places to Work Fintech and Tearsheet's Power of Payments Award . It also was named a Human Resources Department of the Year by the Stevie Awards.

One of VizyPay's proudest initiatives is Look Local First . Over the last quarter, the Look Local First team enhanced its services to bring higher value to local business owners and increased its social media reach by 120%.

Four new strategic partnerships were created in Q2, including Farmers State Bank, LEO On-Point Solutions, altaCloud Solutions and more; all of which allow VizyPay to provide unique service options to small business owners across the Midwest.

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.