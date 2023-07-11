Beef Bone Broth Market is Set to Reach US$ 34.12 Billion at 8% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest industry report by Fact.MR, as of 2023, the Beef Bone Broth Market is valued at US$ 15.8 billion and is expected to reach US$ 34.12 billion by the end of 2033.



Calcium, magnesium, potassium, and other trace minerals that enhance the body's tensile strength are abundant in beef bone broth. Consuming connective tissue supplies glucosamine and chondroitin, which are found in cartilage and enhance joint health. Consumers are seeking convenient and reasonably priced food items that give them important nutrients and promote their general health, which is likely to spur market expansion.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8677

Consumers are increasingly drawn to beef bone broth due to its numerous health benefits, including joint health, gut health, skin improvement, and immune system support. The high collagen content and amino acids present in bone broth are believed to promote these benefits. Growing consumption of nutritious food and beverages is driving market value. The use of organic bone broth protein is being encouraged by manufacturers in the global bone broth protein market since it is free of artificial components and chemicals, furthering the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Sodium-free beef bone broth offers a choice for people looking for a broth with low sodium content. In contrast, ordinary beef bone broth can contain various levels of sodium, depending on the ingredients and seasonings used in the cooking process. Sodium-free beef bone broth enables people to enjoy bone broth's nutritional properties while having more control over their sodium consumption.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global beef bone broth market is valued at US$ 15.8 billion in 2023.

Worldwide sales of beef bone broth are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.

Global beef bone broth demand is set to reach a market value of US$ 34.12 billion by 2033.

Consumption of beef marrow broth is set to rise at a CAGR of 8.8% over the next ten years.

The market in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 11.33 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at 10.3% CAGR through 2033.

“Rapid technological innovations such as automated manufacturing of specialty foods and digitalized industrial processes will favorably affect the beef bone broth sector as a whole. It is projected that the processing businesses for beef, fish, and poultry would modernize their production methods to create bone broth without additives,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape:

Key beef bone broth producers are focusing on new developments, quality control, product standards, and collaborations to increase their revenue. They are investing in R&D initiatives and increasing production capacity to diversify their product offerings. This will create new business opportunities in the beef bone broth market.

For instance:

In 2019, a California-based firm called LonoLife, which offers consumers convenient and nutrient-dense goods, including collagen, bone broth, and more, announced the introduction of a new range of bone broth products.



Key Companies Profiled

Ancient Nutrition

Campbell Soup Company

Australian Bone Broth Co

Cosmic Molecule

Barebones Ventures, LLC

Left Coast Performance

Bonafide Provisions LLC

BRI Nutrition LLC

Broth and Co

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Kettle & Fire Inc.

LonoLife

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8677

Winning Strategy

Top beef bone broth producers heavily invest in cutting-edge technologies and increase their current production capacity to acquire a competitive advantage. The business will offer tremendous high-profit margins and commercial prospects for manufacturers, which is likely to fuel market growth over the coming years.

For instance,

In 2020, to give its customers quick, shelf-stable, and preservative-free options, LonoLife expanded its product line by introducing bone broth noodle soup in beef and chicken variants in the United States and on online platforms.



Key Segments of Beef Bone Broth Industry Research

By Pack Size: Up to 250 g 250 g to 500 g Above 500 g

By Type: Beef Marrow Broth Beef Knuckle Broth Beef Short Rib Broth Beef Oxtail Broth

By Form: Concentrate Powder Liquid

By Variety: Mushroom Soup Tomato Soup Potato Soup Vegetable Soup

By Sodium Content: High Sodium Sodium-free

By End Use: Dogs & Cats Humans

By Sales Channel: Online Offline

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8677

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global beef bone broth market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the beef bone broth market based on pack size (up to 250 g, 250 g to 500 g, above 500 g), type (beef marrow broth, beef knuckle broth, beef short rib broth, beef oxtail broth), form (concentrate, powder, liquid), variety (mushroom soup, tomato soup, potato soup, vegetable soup), sodium content (high sodium, sodium-free), end use (dogs & cats, humans), and sales channel (online and offline), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check Out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Kosher Beef Market: The market for kosher beef garnered a market value of US$ 66.65 Billion in 2021, and is expected to collect US$ 70 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, the kosher beef market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by accumulating a market value of US$ 114 Billion during 2022-2032.

Beef Flavors Market: According to Fact.MR latest research beef flavors market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5 as the demand for meat flavors is increasing exponentially. Beef flavor has been studied more thoroughly than any other meat flavor, owing to its greater market appeal and, as a result, its commercial importance in the creation of competitive simulated meat flavorings.

Beef Bouillon Market: According to latest research by Fact.MR, beef bouillon market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. As beef bouillon provides a rich flavor to soups & sauces, pasta, noodles and curries.

Beef Fat Powder Market: The global beef fat powder market is forecasted to expand steadily at a CAGR of 4.1% and increase from its valuation of US$ 91.78 million in 2023 to US$ 137.18 million by the end of 2033.

Low Fat Beef Market: The development of novel packaging technology will certainly facilitate the low fat beef market to grow at a considerable rate owing to reduced wastage in the distribution.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.