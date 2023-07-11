The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Securities Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of the Common Stock of Shattuck Labs, Inc. - STTK

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Shattuck Labs, Inc., Common Stock (NASDAQ: STTK):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND FINAL APPROVAL HEARING

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED SHATTUCK LABS, INC. COMMON STOCK BETWEEN OCTOBER 9, 2020, AND NOVEMBER 8, 2021, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE, AND HELD SUCH COMMON STOCK THROUGH NOVEMBER 8, 2021 (“SETTLEMENT CLASS PERIOD”)

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, that a hearing will be held on October 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. before the Honorable Carol Bagley Amon, United States District Judge of the Eastern District of New York, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $1,400,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for attorneys’ fees of up to one-third of the Settlement Amount, or $466,667 plus a proportionate share of interest accrued on the Settlement Amount, Lead Counsel’s reimbursement of litigation expenses incurred of not more than $60,000, and award to Plaintiffs of not more than $3,000 each, or $6,000 in total (“Award”), should be approved; and (4) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated December 14, 2022 (“Stipulation”). The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means.

If you purchased Shattuck common stock during the Settlement Class Period, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Shattuck common stock. You can download copies of the Notice and submit your Proof of Claim and Release Form online at www.strategicclaims.net/Shattuck/. You may also obtain copies of the detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action, Motion for Attorneys’ Fees and Expenses, and Settlement Fairness Hearing (“Long Notice”) and the Proof of Claim and Release Form by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: In re Shattuck Labs, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, P.O. Box 230, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form electronically no later than 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2023 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. You may also mail a Proof of Claim and Release Form such that it is postmarked no later than September 30, 2023. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action, whether or not you make a claim.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than October 9, 2023, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Long Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Stipulation.

Any objection by a Settlement Class Member to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, Lead Counsel’s requests for an award to Lead Counsel of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and Award to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Long Notice and received no later than October 9, 2023, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court



United States District Court

Eastern District of New York

225 Cadman Plaza East

Brooklyn, NY 11201 Lead Counsel



Jonathan Horne

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016 Defendants’ Counsel



Michael Biles

KING & SPALDING LLP

500 W. 2nd Street

Suite 1800

Austin, TX 78701

For more information about the Settlement, you may visit www.strategicclaims.net/Shattuck/. If you have any questions, you may write the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel at their respective addresses listed above.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: June 16, 2023

__________________________________

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE EASTERN

DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

