Abaxx Provides Quarterly Development Activities and Commercial Update

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (NEO:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of the Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (“Abaxx Singapore”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, summarizes development activities over the past quarter and the general progress of the Company’s business plans.

Highlights:

Achieved an important corporate milestone by recognizing first revenues on the Company’s 2.5% gross revenue royalty on Base Carbon sales, the first group revenue from an organic development project within Abaxx.

Advanced commercial development of the Abaxx Exchange ahead of launch as commercial participants reached out to their respective Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), signaling their intention to trade Abaxx commodity futures product when available; to date, 7 global energy companies, 14 global merchant traders, 7 global financial institution commodity trading groups, 3 global mining companies, 2 OEMs and battery manufacturing companies, 6 utility companies, and 4 financial participants have reached out to trade Abaxx products.

Abaxx Exchange held its first nickel sulphate industry working group to advance final contract-specification development before submitting the proposed nickel futures products for regulatory review; 11 metals merchant trading companies, 2 global mining companies, 4 global auto and battery manufacturers, and 4 market makers and financial participants have participated in the working group and proposed product specification review.

Abaxx Exchange and Clearing progressed security and operational readiness testing, completing the final round of user acceptance testing (“UAT”) and advanced technology work required to secure licenses and regulatory approvals; completion of this stage of testing and submission of the related regulatory documentation for the Exchange’s Technology Risk Assessment marked the completion of major operational development milestones, leaving essentially regulatory reserve financing the remaining critical path ahead of final license application submittals.

Progressed the strategic-partner financing process for an equity financing in the Company’s subsidiary Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., with multiple institutions reviewing a reserve capital financing with the goals of incentivizing exchange ecosystem participation with minority ownership, and to meet regulatory licensing capital requirements prior to the launch of the exchange.

Received conditional approval from the Cboe US Equity Exchange (the “Cboe US Exchange”) to list the Company’s common shares on Tier 1 of the Cboe US Equities Exchange, an innovative US securities exchange within the Cboe Global Listings Network, as announced on June 2nd, 2023.

Dear Shareholders,

Over the course of the second quarter, the Company maintained focused velocity toward a 2023 launch of the Abaxx Exchange and Clearinghouse in Singapore while recognizing first revenues on the Company’s 2.5% gross revenue royalty on Base Carbon sales of carbon credits . Member engagement accelerated as commercial participants reached out to their respective Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), signaling their intention to trade Abaxx commodity futures products when available. To date, 43 trading firms, companies and financial participants have reached out to their FCMs with the intention to trade Abaxx products. Collaborative market consultation continued as the Company hosted its first nickel sulphate industry working group to advance final contract-specification development before submitting the proposed nickel futures products for regulatory review.

The Company remains on track to complete RMO and ACH final licensing applications over the coming weeks, subject to all regulatory approvals and successfully completing the Abaxx Singapore strategic financing for required reserve capital and regulatory approval.

Abaxx Exchange and Clearing Developments

Risk and Regulatory: In Q2, the Company advanced the finalization of its risk management policies, including various assessments against regulatory requirements, and is wrapping up the regulatory review for all critical path elements of enterprise risk management, financial risk management, and technology risk management. The Company’s risk and regulatory frameworks and policies were presented to its board of directors and received approval in May of 2023. The Company maintains active engagement with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) to obtain Approved Clearing House (ACH), Approved Holding Company (AHC), and Recognized Market Operator (RMO) licenses once all remaining licensing conditions are met. Estimated timelines to complete the remaining processes have been shared with MAS.

Commercial: The Abaxx Global Commercial team held over 50 direct one-on-one meetings during the month of June alone across Asia, Europe and North America with new and existing commodity trading firms, major auto manufacturers, battery manufacturers and new merchant trading firms across the nickel sulphate and natural gas verticals. These meetings were focused on moving launch partners through various stages of the onboarding process and facilitating FCM connectivity. The team continues to engage with new Exchange participants presenting potential new futures product ideas that the Company may develop — which will deepen the relationship with our trading and FCM partners.

Systems and Operations: In Q2, the Company completed the full and final internal testing of Exchange and Clearing applications and systems, satisfying operational requirements for launch.

Infrastructure: In Q2 2023, all network engineering, failover tests, and security tests required for launch were completed. Upgrades and improvements identified during testing were incorporated, including advancements in deployment automation.

Exchange Product Development: Abaxx Singapore is pleased to announce significant progress towards completion of Stage 3 of its Nickel product development — focused on industry, risk, and regulatory considerations. Engagements, both one-on-one and group discussion, have progressed on the proposed structure of the contract with all key sectors of the industry including mining companies, battery manufacturers, trading companies, financiers, clearing firms, and brokers. Precious metals solutions currently under development have also progressed to Stage 3. The effort in precious metals is broader than futures market development and we look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time.

Abaxx Console Apps and ID++ Protocol: In Q2 2023, our product and engineering teams completed porting the back-end of Verifier to V2 of the ID++ protocol as well as front-end development of Sign, and began development of a prototype app for KYC as well as initial development of the ID++ V2 SDK. Integration and upgrades of Issuer, Drive, and Messenger remain on target.

Abaxx Corporate Update

Secondary U.S. Listing Application: Abaxx Technologies has announced its forthcoming intralisting on Cboe Global Listings. This development signifies a significant advancement in Abaxx's mission to revolutionize markets and address critical global challenges such as climate change and the energy transition.

Through its integration into Cboe's extensive global exchange network, Abaxx hopes to gain greater access to expanded capital markets, enhanced liquidity, and a broader investor base, enabling growth and increased shareholder value. Abaxx is pleased to strengthen its collaboration with Cboe, a partner that shares a dedication to technological innovation and progress, and eagerly anticipates utilizing Cboe's global reach and services to engage with investors in North America and around the world.

Additionally, the upcoming launch of the Abaxx Commodity Futures Exchange and Clearinghouse, subject to regulatory approval, further solidifies Abaxx's leadership in the transition towards an electrified, low-carbon emissions economy.

At-the-Market Equity Program: In April, Abaxx established an ATM Program which allows the Company to issue, at its discretion, common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Company having an aggregate offering price of up to C$30 million to the public from time to time through the Agent.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for general corporate and working capital requirements, including to fund ongoing operations and/or working capital requirements, to repay indebtedness outstanding from time to time and to complete future acquisitions or for other corporate purposes. For more information about the ATM Program, please refer to our April 26th Press Release .

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is a development-stage financial software and market infrastructure company creating proprietary technological infrastructure for both global commodity exchanges and digital marketplaces. The company’s formative technology increases transaction velocity, data security, and facilitates improved risk management in the majority-owned Abaxx Commodity Exchange (Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd.) - a commodity futures exchange seeking final regulatory approvals as a Recognized Market Operator (“RMO”) and Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Abaxx is a founding shareholder in Base Carbon Inc. and the creator and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange and smartermarkets.media .

