Herbal & Organic Mascara Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 232.9 Million by 2030 | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Herbal & Organic Mascara Market By Product (Liquid And Gel/Cream), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global herbal & organic mascara market size was valued at approximately USD 140.7 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 232.9 million by 2030.”

The report analyzes the global herbal & organic mascara market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the herbal & organic mascara industry.



Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for More Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/herbal-and-organic-mascara-market



Herbal & Organic Mascara Market Overview:

Mascaras are personal care and cosmetic products used primarily by women to create shadow over and under the eyes. Since numerous substances are utilized in the production of mascaras, manufacturers frequently employ natural and organic constituents. Organic and medicinal mascaras are cosmetics that are gentle on the skin and are used to lengthen eyelashes. Expanding consumer preferences for cosmetics and personal care products and an increase in product innovations are the primary growth drivers of the herbal and organic mascara market.

Increasing consumer awareness of the compounds in synthetic mascara and improved lifestyles in developing nations will all contribute to a surge in the market's profitable growth prospects. Other significant factors contributing to the growth rate of the herbal and organic mascara market include growing customer preference for organic cosmetic products, increasing celebrity brand endorsement rates, expanding advancements in mascara wands for mess-free application, and gaining e-commerce platform penetration.





(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Updated Tables and Figures

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the herbal & organic mascara market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2023 and 2030.

The Herbal & Organic Mascara market size was worth around US$ 140.7 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 232.9 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The growing awareness of herbal and organic products across the globe is expected to drive herbal & organic mascara market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the product, the liquid segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global herbal & organic mascara market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global herbal & organic mascara market include;

Ecco Bella

Ulta Beauty Inc.

LOTUS HERBALS

ESSENTIAL CARE (ORGANICS) LIMITED

Odylique

Josie Maran Cosmetics

AU NATURALE COSMETICS

RMS Beauty

EVXO Cosmetics

Palladio Beauty

FEGPLUSEYELASH

Green People.

Rejuva Minerals Inc.

BUXOM Cosmetics.

TONY & TINA VIBRATIONAL REMEDIES.

Fifth & Skin

Endlessly Beautiful.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

And others.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the [209+ Pages] Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/herbal-and-organic-mascara-market



Herbal & Organic Mascara Market: Growth Factors

Increasing awareness and demand for organic mascara are driving the market growth

The rising demand for organic and herbal mascaras due to the rising need for organic products to prevent harmful chemical impacts is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the global herbal & organic mascara market. In addition, the number of individuals who wear contact lenses and the incidence of eye infections are both on the rise, driving up demand for natural eye cosmetics, particularly mascara. Plants provide the phytochemicals used in the production of organic mascara. Mascara may elongate, darken, and curl lashes to accentuate the eyes. Prior to making a purchase, consumers consider lash volume, extension, thickening, and curling. As a result, manufacturers concentrate on producing mascara bristles that satisfy consumer demand. Consequently, this is anticipated to drive market expansion over the forecast period.

Herbal & Organic Mascara Market: Limiting Factors

Inefficiency and ineffectiveness inhibit market expansion.

Several consumers have expressed concerns regarding the performance and efficacy of herbal and organic mascaras in comparison to their conventional counterparts. If natural and organic ingredients are unable to provide synthetic formulations with the same volume, duration, or lasting power, consumer satisfaction could be diminished. This is anticipated to act as a significant restraint on the growth of the herbal and organic mascara market over the forecast period.

Herbal & Organic Mascara Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for herbal and organic mascara is segmented by product, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of product, the global market is divided into liquid and gel/cream segments. During the forecast period, the liquid segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share. The product is available in both water-based and water-resistant formulations. Because it adheres so easily to the lashes, the liquid adheres to them for longer. The product's ease of use is one of the most influential factors in determining market demand.

Based on the distribution channel, the herbal and organic mascara market is segmented into offline and online segments. The online segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. It is influenced by factors such as the fact that products can be transported directly from suppliers without incurring additional costs.

Browse Complete Report Here | Herbal & Organic Mascara Market By Product (Liquid And Gel/Cream), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Regional Dominance:

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to lead the market

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to dominate the global herbal & organic mascara market. Along with the demand for colour cosmetics and eye makeup, regional demand for natural and organic mascara is anticipated to increase. In the United States and Canada, growing public awareness of the benefits of natural and organic cosmetics is anticipated to increase demand for the product. In the coming years, the regional herbal & organic mascara market is anticipated to expand due to the high demand for gel-based and completely transparent natural mascaras.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the maximum CAGR over the forecast period. The development of the region can be attributed to the growing awareness of current trends and demand for natural and organic cosmetics. In addition, rising body image consciousness in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, among others, is anticipated to contribute to regional market growth. Thus, advertisers are endeavouring to promote innovative cosmetics such as organic and herbal mascaras for daily use. Consequently, propelling the regional market expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 140.7 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 232.9 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Ecco Bella, Ulta Beauty Inc., LOTUS HERBALS, ESSENTIAL CARE (ORGANICS) LIMITED, Odylique, Josie Maran Cosmetics, AU NATURALE COSMETICS, RMS Beauty, EVXO Cosmetics, Palladio Beauty, FEGPLUSEYELASH, Green People., Rejuva Minerals Inc., BUXOM Cosmetics., TONY & TINA VIBRATIONAL REMEDIES., Fifth & Skin, Endlessly Beautiful., Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Coty Inc. and Kao Corporation among others. Segments Covered By Product, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Request for Customization on this Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7332



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global herbal & organic mascara market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Liquid

Gel/Cream

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Herbal & Organic Mascara Market @ h ttps://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/herbal-and-organic-mascara-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Herbal & Organic Mascara industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Herbal & Organic Mascara Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Herbal & Organic Mascara Industry?

What segments does the Herbal & Organic Mascara Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Herbal & Organic Mascara Market sample report and company profiles?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Facial Cleanser Market By Product Type (Solvent-Based Cleanser, Foam Type Cleanser, No Foam Cleanser, Face Cream, Face Oil, Collagen Type Cleanser), By End-User (Commercial And Personal), By Type (Efficacy Type, Scrub Type, And Normal Type), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/facial-cleanser-market



By Product Type (Solvent-Based Cleanser, Foam Type Cleanser, No Foam Cleanser, Face Cream, Face Oil, Collagen Type Cleanser), By End-User (Commercial And Personal), By Type (Efficacy Type, Scrub Type, And Normal Type), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Massage Pillow Market By End-User (Housework People, Sedentary Population, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), By Type (Kneading, With Hyperthermia, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/massage-pillow-market-size



By End-User (Housework People, Sedentary Population, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), By Type (Kneading, With Hyperthermia, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Cosmetic Pigments Market By Type (Special Effect Pigments, Surface Treated Pigments, Nano Pigments, Natural Colorants, And Others), By Composition (Organic Pigments And Inorganic Pigments), By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect & Special Purpose Products, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cosmetic-pigments-market



By Type (Special Effect Pigments, Surface Treated Pigments, Nano Pigments, Natural Colorants, And Others), By Composition (Organic Pigments And Inorganic Pigments), By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect & Special Purpose Products, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: Spas And Beauty Salons Market By Type (Spas And Beauty Salons), By End User (Men And Women), And By Geography – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/spas-beauty-salons-market



By Type (Spas And Beauty Salons), By End User (Men And Women), And By Geography – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: Rose Oil Market By Product (Organic And Conventional), By Application (Fragrance & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, And Food & Beverages), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/rose-oil-market



By Product (Organic And Conventional), By Application (Fragrance & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, And Food & Beverages), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Hairbrush Market By End-User (Women, Men, And Children), By Product Type (Vented Brush, Paddle Brush, Round Brush, And Others), By Application (Personal And Professional), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hairbrush-market-size



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 7768 006 007

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

