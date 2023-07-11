Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. announces former Sony Pictures Entertainment Senior VP Mark Caplan has been appointed to its Board of Directors

Founder of Ridge Partners and Entertainment Industry Veteran brings deep knowledge and experience to the company.



Denver, Colorado, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) ("VRVR" or the "Company"), an American multi-platform video gaming developer and publisher, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Mark Caplan to its newly expanded board of directors.

Mark Caplan is a founder of Ridge Partners, a business development consulting practice providing clients with licensing guidance, advisory, strategic planning, and content distribution strategies across various entertainment media platforms and services. Currently Mark is Vice President Licensing and Games for All Elite Wrestling where he is overseeing the development and launch of their new video game title AEW: Fight Forever. Mark has a demonstrated track-record of creating and growing new businesses and deep experience in a combination of business/corporate development, licensing, and brand building with a focus on the media, entertainment, and consumer segments.

Mark previously held the position of Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Products at Sony Pictures Entertainment. In this role, he oversaw Consumer Product Licensing, IP Strategy & Management, Location Based Entertainment, and Interactive Gaming efforts on behalf of the studio. He has worked closely with a wide variety of film/tv production entities, talent and talent agencies, licensing and corporate promotional partners, retailers, and international licensing agents throughout the world. During his 20-year career with SPE, Mark was involved with some of the most recognized entertainment properties in film and television. Theatrical properties such as the Spider-man movie franchise, Ghostbusters, The Smurfs, Men in Black, Bond/007, Goosebumps, Godzilla, as well as licensing for several animated television shows such as Hotel Transylvania, MIB, Jackie Chan Adventures, Astro Boy, Dragon Tales, Stuart Little, Harold and the Purple Crayon; and network & cable television programs such as, Breaking Bad, Outlander, The Blacklist, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Pyramid. Prior to Sony, he spent time at 20th Century Fox where he worked on licensing The Simpsons, X-Files, Aliens, Independence Day, The Tick, amongst others. Upon graduating, he landed his first job with a Japan based management consulting firm where he was part of a team who developed partnerships between US and Japanese companies.

Mark is a frequent speaker and moderator at entertainment, licensing, and digital conferences globally. He has served as Vice President of the (LIMA) Licensing Industry Merchandisers’ Association and was recently Chair of the Content committee for the VR/AR Association.

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactives Technologies Corp. (www.vrvrcorp.com) is a Denver, Colorado based video game production, publishing, and technology company. The company currently has a portfolio of five video game titles which include: Carmageddon MaxDamage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary Enhanced Edition, Worbital, and Catch & Release VR. The Company finances the development of video game projects to be release on various popular gaming platforms with an emphasis on mobile gaming, virtual reality, and other new and emerging gaming technologies. We look to team with existing game developers as well as offering our own expertise in development solutions, publishing, and marketing video game products. We are constantly engaged in finding ways to reinvest our royalty income streams into further growing our royalty contracts and intellectual property in the video gaming industry.

