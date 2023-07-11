AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market Size Estimated to be Worth USD 2,876.37 Million By 2032, at 29.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapeutic Application; By End-Use (Pharmaceutical Companies, Academia, Others); Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 253.13 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 2,876.37 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 29.2% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching? How Big is AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market?

Overview

The process of finding and developing new drugs is expensive and time-consuming. Adopting AI-powered technologies for managing and executing clinical trials may decrease the duration and expense of the trial's development cycle and boost productivity and accuracy.

Additionally, the AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market are being driven by expanding private and public initiatives to boost the use of AI-powered technical solutions in clinical trial investigations. To support their clinical research projects, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries quickly adopt AI-based tools and platforms. Businesses use these technologies for improved patient identification, recruiting, real-time monitoring, and engagement.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Unlearn.AI, Inc.

Antidote Technologies Inc.

Deep6.ai

Mendel.ai

Aris Global

Deep Lens

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Koneksa

Microsoft Corporation

GNS Healthcare

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased adoption of AI-powered technologies: Due to increased efforts from the public and private sectors to encourage the adoption of AI-powered technologies in clinical research, the AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market size are expanding significantly. Companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries quickly adopt these platforms and solutions to support their research efforts. These technologies benefit patient engagement, identification, recruitment, and real-time monitoring.

The market is expanding due to the rising demand for personalized medication. Personalized medicine aims to offer customized therapies based on individual characteristics. Clinical trials are essential to the development of such treatments. In line with the demand for personalized medicine, AI-based patient matching solutions can quickly recognize patients with the characteristics or biomarkers necessary for a certain trial, hastening the development of targeted therapies.

The market is expanding due to the rising demand for personalized medication. Personalized medicine aims to offer customized therapies based on individual characteristics. Clinical trials are essential to the development of such treatments. In line with the demand for personalized medicine, AI-based patient matching solutions can quickly recognize patients with the characteristics or biomarkers necessary for a certain trial, hastening the development of targeted therapies. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: The expansion of AI-based patient-matching solutions is further fueled by the increased prevalence of chronic diseases. Clinical trials are essential for creating new treatments since diseases like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular illnesses are becoming more prevalent worldwide. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies can quicken the development of new drugs and accelerate the introduction of advanced treatments to the AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching Market by using AI-based solutions to efficiently identify people who fit the requirements for these trials.

Top Findings of the Report

The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for advanced medications are the primary reasons for the market expansion. To increase the number and success of clinical trials, artificial intelligence plays a significant role in patient selection and recruitment, trial design, venue selection, and patient monitoring.

The AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market segmentation are primarily based on the end-use, therapeutic application, and region.

North America holds the largest share of the market in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Real-time monitoring and data analysis: AI algorithms can recognize patients more likely to benefit from a given intervention or at higher risk of doing so, enhancing trial results and resource allocation. The ability to monitor and analyze data in real-time results in more precise decisions and outcomes.

AI algorithms can recognize patients more likely to benefit from a given intervention or at higher risk of doing so, enhancing trial results and resource allocation. The ability to monitor and analyze data in real-time results in more precise decisions and outcomes. Technological advancements: Due to developments in AI and machine learning technologies that have made it possible for sophisticated algorithms and tools to study large datasets to find patients who are suitable for clinical trials, the AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market demand is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

Oncology Sector Accounts for the Largest Revenue Share

In 2022, the oncology sector became the industry with the highest revenue generation, partly due to the rising cancer incidence worldwide. As a result, the industry has seen a noticeable rise in clinical studies, which indicates a favorable trend.

Moreover, leading pharmaceutical corporations have partnered with AI development businesses to exploit AI's potential in cancer research. These collaborations seek to use AI-based technologies created expressly for pharmaceutical purposes.

Pharmaceutical Companies Sector Holds the Largest Revenue Share

Pharmaceutical businesses are the market segment with the highest AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market share. This is due to the increased attention being paid to utilizing AI-based technologies to speed up the drug development process, improve the identification of biomarkers, and discover novel therapeutic targets. Pharmaceutical businesses increasingly use AI's capabilities after realizing its promise in these fields.

AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2,876.37 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 285.88 Million Expected CAGR Growth 29.2% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Unlearn.AI, Inc.; Antidote Technologies; Inc.; Deep6.ai; Mendel.ai; Aris Global; Deep Lens; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; Koneksa; Microsoft Corporation; GNS Healthcare. Segments Covered By Therapeutic Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: In 2022, North America held the biggest market share and is expected to maintain strong growth throughout the projected period. The market expansion is facilitated by the presence of well-known enterprises in the area and the increase in AI startups—furthermore, the sector benefits from the many registered clinical studies conducted in North America.

Asia Pacific: During the projection period, the AI-based clinical trial solutions for the patient matching market in Asia Pacific are expected to develop at the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This development can be linked to the region's pro-AI governmental actions and the rising acceptance of AI-based therapeutic solutions.

Browse the Detail Report “AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapeutic Application; By End-Use (Pharmaceutical Companies, Academia, Others); Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ai-based-clinical-trial-solutions-for-patient-matching-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

The Bridge2AI program, which will include participants from different groups and focus on providing various tools, resources, and data for developing an AI strategy, was introduced by The NIH in September 2022.

Qureight received a seed investment of USD 1.50 million in February 2022 for its AI-based platform, which reduces the cost of medication by speeding up clinical studies and reducing their duration.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching market report based on therapeutic application, end-use, and region:

By Therapeutic Application Outlook

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Neurological Diseases or Conditions

Infectious Diseases

Others

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academia

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

