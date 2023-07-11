Small Caliber Ammunition Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.41 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 5.85 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period.

The term small caliber refers to a specific category of ammunition. It includes the production and deployment of ammunition under .50 (12.7mm), 7.62 mm, 9 mm, .30 caliber, .38 caliber and .300 Winchester Magnum (WinMag). This segment also consists of procurement by the military, local law enforcement agencies, homeland security, special forces, and border security forces.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.85 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.41 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.84% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Europe Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing investments for new equipment procurement. Increased focus on military modernization programs.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market?

The global small caliber ammunition market is highly competitive and fragmented because of the presence of established local and global players in the market. Certain countries produce small quantities of ammunition to meet specific military needs.

Notable players in the global small caliber ammunition market are,

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Denel SOC Ltd

Remington Arms Company LLC

CBC Global Ammunition

RUAG Group

MESKO

Nammo AS

Olin Corporation

CCI Ammunition

Elbit Systems Ltd

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)

PT Pindad

Key Highlights from the Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report :

A Major Market Share was Held by the Military Segment

The amount countries are willing to spend on defense has drastically increased over the years due to the increased rate of territorial conflicts, terrorism, and geopolitical tensions.

As per the reports of SIPRI, in the year 2021, the expenditure on the military went as high as 2113 billion globally. In just one year, the expenditure rose by a whopping 7%.

North America Constitutes the Biggest Market for Small Caliber Ammunition

The United States owns one of the largest armed forces in the whole world, which is around a whopping 1.83 million military personnel.

In North America, United States Alone spent around 880.67 US dollars on its military force in the year 2021. As far as military bases are concerned, the United States has around 750 in 80 countries around the world.

What are the Latest Developments in the Small Caliber Ammunition Market?



In May 2021, around 11 million rounds of 5.56x45mm caliber bullets were dispatched to the United States by India’s Ordinance Factory Board (OFB).

In April 2021, an order of an undisclosed quantity of 5.56 caliber ammunition was received from Thailand by a state-owned enterprise, PT Pindad.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Small Caliber Ammunition Market Based on End Use and Geography.



By End Use (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Civilian Military





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom France Germany Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report (2023-2028) .

