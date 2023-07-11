Farm Management Software Market Revenues to Reach USD 4.20 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Farm Management Software Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 2.47 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period.



Primarily driven by the snowballing of agricultural activities and the increasing need for real-time data for decision-making, the farm management software market is expected to rise. Nowadays, ML and AI are the conventional technologies for various farming applications, such as precision farming, fish farming, livestock monitoring, and smart greenhouse practices.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.47 billion Market Size (2028) USD 4.20 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 11.20% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Government initiatives to boost the adoption of modern agricultural technologies. Snowballing of agricultural activities.

Who are the Top Companies in the Farm Management Software Market?



With numerous key players, the market is highly fragmented. Companies are investing in brand-new products and improvising their existing ones. They are also engaged in partnerships, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions.

The noteworthy players holding the farm management software industry are:

Deere & Company

Trimble Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

AG Leader Technology

AGJunction

AGCO Corporation

Agrivi

Topcon Corporation

Bayer Crop Science (The Climate Corporation)

Relex Group (Proagrica)

Cropio Group

CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited

Key Highlights from the Farm Management Software Market Report :

Farm Labor Shortage and Decreasing Arable Land

The agriculture labor force has declined in recent years owing to the decreased interest in farming, coupled with the aging farmer population. Additionally, the agricultural industry in the United States and the United Kingdom, among other countries, depend on laborers. A similar trend is seen across other developed countries as well.

Considering the current challenge, precision farmers tend to utilize software that can be productive. This is one of the major factors that drive the market forward. The reducing arable land and the increasing global population are also the major reasons boosting the market.

North America Holds a Significant Market Share

In the North American region, farm management software is estimated to witness exponential growth in the coming years due to the leading industrial automation industry and the adoption of AI solutions. The larger farms and growing awareness among the farmers are leading to the quick adoption of advanced technologies in developed countries compared to developing nations.

Additionally, the region’s companies and governments are taking initiatives that are further boosting the market. For instance, in 2022, the Canadian government invested in the digitization of farming to build up the sustainability of Canada’s agriculture sector by granting up to USD 419,000 to Mojow Autonomous Solutions Inc. via the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

What are the Latest Developments in the Farm Management Software Market?

In May 2022, AGCO acquired JCA Industries to mount engineering and software development capabilities and accelerate the development of highly automated and autonomous machines.

In April 2022, Deere & Company and GUSS Automation collaborated with an LLC in Kingsburg, Calif. GUSS is a forerunner in semi-autonomous sprayers for orchards and vineyards.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Farm Management Software Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography:

By Type Local/Web-based Cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS)

By Application Precision Farming Livestock Monitoring Smart Greenhouse Aquaculture Other Applications

By Geography North America United States Canada

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Farm Management Software Market Report (2023-2028) .

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

