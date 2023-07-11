Paints and Coatings Market Revenues to Reach USD 180.03 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Paints and Coatings Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 147.33 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period.

Paints and coatings consist of pigments, binders, and additives which form a solid film after polymerization or evaporation. The market has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels as construction activities resumed worldwide. The architectural coatings segment is dominating the market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 147.33 billion Market Size (2028) USD 180.03 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.09% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased construction activities. Growing furniture market.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Paints and Coatings Market?

The global paints and coatings market is partially consolidated.

The significant players in the global paints and coatings market are:

Akzo Nobel NV

Asian Paints

Axalta

BASF SE

Beckers Group

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Berger Paints India Limited

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd

DAW SE

Hempel AS

Jazeera Paints

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Kelly-Moore Paints

Masco Corporation

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Russian Paints Company

SK KAKEN Co. Ltd

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Key Highlights from the Global Paints and Coatings Market Report :

Demand from Architectural Industry

Architectural coatings are used in commercial and residential applications. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for architectural coatings.

The commercial construction sector is witnessing growth in North America. Europe is witnessing several new mall constructions, contributing to the demand for architectural coatings.

Chinese Demand Boosting the Market

Low-cost housing projects and commercial buildings are driving the architectural boom in China. The country is moving to a 70% urbanization rate by 2030, increasing residential construction. The government is also supportive.

Non-residential infrastructure segments like healthcare facilities and commercial spaces are also growing. The growing electric vehicle sales and production in the country also act in favor of the paints and coatings market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Paints and Coatings Market?

In February 2022, The Sherwin-Williams Company signed an agreement with the state of North Carolina, Iredell County, and the city of Statesville. The company will establish a larger distribution facility in Statesville, North Carolina, investing a minimum of USD 300 million.

In February 2022, PPG announced plans to acquire Powder Coating Manufacturing Business in Arsonsisi, an industrial coating company based in Milan, Italy.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Paints and Coatings Market Based on Resin, Technology, End-user Industry, and Geography.

By Resin (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Acrylic Alkyd Polyurethane Epoxy Polyester Other Resin Types

Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Water-borne Solvent-borne Powder Coating UV-cured Coating

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Architectural Automotive Wood Protective Coating General Industrial Transportation Packaging

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China (Including Taiwan) India Japan Indonesia Australia & New Zealand South Korea Thailand Malaysia Philippines Bangladesh Vietnam Singapore Sri Lanka Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Benelux Russia Turkey Switzerland Scandinavian Countries Poland Portugal Spain Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Chile Rest of South America Middle East Saudi Arabia Qatar United Arab Emirates Kuwait Egypt Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Nigeria Algeria Morocco Rest of Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Paints and Coatings Market Report (2023-2028) .

