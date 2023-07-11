Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Revenues to Reach USD 172.08 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 41.82 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 32.70% during the forecast period.



A GPU is a programmable logic chip, that along with general computing purposes, is utilized for rendering images, animations, and videos. The deployment of GPUs in personal computers, laptops, and emerging applications, such as AR/VR, high-performance computing, AI, ML, blockchain, cryptocurrency mining, autonomous driving, and navigation (vehicles, robotics), is also boosting the requirement for advancement in GPU technology. The requirement for high-end computing devices and gaming console effects has surged in recent years. Therefore, investing in a graphics add-in board is beneficial for micro-processing companies, as GPU forms a fundamental component of the finished product.

Market Size (2023) USD 41.82 billion Market Size (2028) USD 172.08 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 32.70% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demands for high-end computing devices and gaming consoles. The proliferation of the cloud in various end-user sectors.





































Who are the Top Companies in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market?

The global graphics processing unit (GPU) market is highly consolidated with limited players. Market occupants are spending huge capital on R&D to gain market shares in several end-user segments. Companies are also adopting strategies such as partnerships, innovations, and mergers and acquisitions to develop their product offerings and obtain sustainable competitive advantage.

The significant players holding the GPU market are:

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Imagination Technologies Group

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Arm Limited (Soft Bank Group)

EVGA Corporation

SAPPHIRE Technology Limited

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Key Highlights from the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report :

Servers to Lead the GPU Market Growth

The server segment is witnessing significant growth owing to the proliferation of the cloud in various end-user sectors.

Furthermore, GPUaaS are utilized for diverse purposes, including training multilingual AI speech engines and identifying early indicators of diabetes-related blindness. Modern GPUaaS provides a compelling alternative to traditional general-purpose processors with variable pricing and no CAPEX.

Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share

Various companies are either partnering or investing in Chinese start-ups or research laboratories with the help of government support. This is also termed indirect penetration in the Chinese market. For instance, China-based popular AI start-up SenseTime has a portfolio of 700 clients and partners, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Qualcomm.

The expansion in the Chinese gaming industry is largely due to increasing investment in enhancing R&D capability for GPU technology. Also, independent games developed by domestic firms continue dominating market sales in China.

What are the Latest Developments in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market?

In March 2022, Imagination announced its partnership with King to authorize developers in the mobile gaming industry to innovate via combined research and development.

In August 2022, Intel introduced Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series Arctic Sound-M for the Intelligent Visual Cloud. The Flex Series GPU is designed to meet the needs of intelligent visual cloud workloads.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography:



By Type Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs

By Application Desktop Mobile PC Workstation Server/Datacenter Automotive/Self-driving Vehicles Other Applications

By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report (2023-2028) .

