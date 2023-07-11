Biopesticides Market Revenues to Reach USD 13.37 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Biopesticides Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 6.62 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 15.10% during the forecast period.

Biopesticides are derived from natural materials like animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals. The study considers both microbial and organic pesticides. They are mostly used for grains and cereals. However, it is expected to be driven fastest by application in oilseed crops. Emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific region are leading the adoption of biopesticides.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.62 billion Market Size (2028) USD 13.37 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 15.10% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market South America Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased human, animal, and environmental health concerns. Increased demand for food safety.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Biopesticides Market?

The global biopesticides market is concentrated and highly dominated by international players. The players compete based on product quality and promotion while also focusing on strategic moves to hold larger market shares. New product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions are major strategies adopted.

The significant players in the global biopesticides market with majority market share in 2023 are,

Marrone Bio Innovations

Bioworks Inc.

Isagri SpA

Koppert Biological Systems

Andermatt Biocontrol AG​

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

American Vanguard Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience LLC

Corteva Agriscience

Certis USA LLC

FMC Corporation

Syngenta AG

Novozymes Biologicals

Omnia Holdings Limited

Key Highlights from the Global Biopesticides Market Report :

New Farming Technologies and Sustainable Agriculture

In the past two decades, sustainable agriculture techniques have gained momentum to address social and environmental concerns. These techniques also save costs, increase productivity, and reduces the use of chemical pesticides, which are harmful to the environment.

The adoption of new farm technologies enabled safer application of biopesticides. Consumer demand for organic food is growing, forcing growers to shift toward organic cultivation using biopesticides.

High Demand for Biopesticides in North America

In the United States alone, about 60 companies are selling biopesticides. More than 420 biopesticide products are officially registered. Most of them have active ingredients that can compete with chemical pesticides.

Canada is witnessing strong research and development and registration of new biopesticides. Currently, there are more than 200 registered biopesticide products in the country.

Biofungicide and bioinsecticides are the segments with the most market share in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Biopesticides Market?

In June 2022, FMC Corporation announced its new business brand focused on plant health, "Biologicals by FMC." The brand focuses on expanding the company's biopesticides globally.

In January 2022, Syngenta Crop Protection AG acquired two next generation bioinsecticides, NemaTrident and UniSpore, from Bionema Limited, a biocontrol technology developer.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Biopesticides Market Based on Product Type, Formulation, Ingredient, Mode of Application, Application, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Bioherbicide Bioinsecticide Biofungicide Other Products





By Formulation (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Liquid Formulation Dry Formulation





By Ingredient (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Microbial Pesticide Plant Pesticide Biochemical Pesticide Other Ingredients

By Mode of Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Foliar Spray Seed Treatment Soil Treatment Post-harvest

Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Crop-based Non-crop-based

Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Africa South Africa Rest of Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Biopesticides Market Report (2023-2028) .

