Hot-melt Adhesives Market Revenues to Reach USD 22.11 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hot-melt adhesives (HMA), also known as hot glue, is a thermoplastic adhesive commonly used in the form of solid cylindrical sticks applied with a hot gun. The demand for HMA is growing in various industries which are trying to shift from solvent-borne adhesives. The use of biodegradable HMAs is an emerging trend in sustainable packaging, which is expected to bring more opportunities to the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 15.78 billion Market Size (2028) USD 22.11 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.98% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand from various end-use industries. Increasing demand for non-woven products.





Key Highlights from the Global Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report :

Increasing Demand from Paper, Board, and Packaging

The increasing demand for packaged foods and other packaging applications is driving the demand for hot-melt adhesives globally. HMAs are widely used for carton closing, sealing, pallet stabilization, and in the production of corrugated boxes, laminating printing sheets, etc.

Low levels of automation in the packaging industry are leading to the use of alternative forms of adhesives like HMAs, which are expected to boost the market in the coming years.

Growth Potential in Asia-Pacific

Growing packaging, FMCG, and healthcare industries in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are increasing the consumption of hot-melt adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region.

The packaging industry in India is experiencing significant growth. China is the world's largest producer of processed paper and cardboard.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Hot-melt Adhesives Market?

In June 2022, Henkel expanded its hot-melt adhesives manufacturing facilities by opening a manufacturing plant in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

In February 2022, Arkema acquired Shanghai Zhiguan Polymer Materials (PMP) in China, which specializes in manufacturing hot-melt adhesives for the electronics industry.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Hot-melt Adhesives Market Based on Resin Type, End-User Industry, and Geography.

By Resin Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Styrenic Block Co-polymers Thermoplastic Polyurethane Other Resin Types





By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Building and Construction Paper, Board, and Packaging Woodworking and Joinery Transportation Footwear and Leather Healthcare Electrical and Electronic Appliances Other End-user Industries





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





