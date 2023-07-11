Crude Steel Market Volumes to Reach 2.5 billion tons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Crude Steel Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 2.03 billion tons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period.

Crude steel is the first solid steel product formed from the solidification of liquid steel. The increased demand from the automotive and other industries helped the crude steel market recover strongly from the COVID-19 crisis. The circular economy presents an opportunity for the steel market through recovery, reuse, remanufacturing, and recycling.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Volume (2023) 2.03 billion tons Market Volume (2028) 2.5 billion tons CAGR (2023-2028) 4.33% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand from the building and construction industry. Recovering automotive production in the medium term.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Crude Steel Market?

The global crude steel market is fragmented, with moderately high competition among the players. Acquisition, joint ventures, and capacity expansion are identified as the major strategies adopted by these players.

The significant players in the global crude steel market with majority market share in 2023 are,

ArcelorMittal

China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited

China BaoWu Steel Group Corporation Limited

China Steel Corporation (CSC)

Fangda Special Steel Technology Co. Ltd

HBIS GROUP

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

JSW

Nippon Steel Corporation

NLMK (Novelipetsk Steel)

Nucor Corporation

POSCO

Rizhao Steel Holding Group Co. Ltd

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Shagang Group Inc.

Tata Steel Limited

United States Steel Corporation

Techint Group

Hunan Valin Iron And Steel Group Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Global Crude Steel Market Report :

Demand Driven by Building and Construction Sector

Steel is an irreplaceable material in the construction sector, from roofing, walls, ceilings, and cladding to insulation panels.

The urban population worldwide is increasing significantly, projected to reach 60% by 2030. This growth also increases the demand for more construction activities.

Huge Demand in Asia-Pacific

China is the largest producer of crude steel in the world, with over 50% of global production.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant demand for crude steel, particularly from China and India. The expansion of the automotive segment in these countries is a major factor.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Crude Steel Market?

In April 2022, China Baowu Steel Group acquired Xinyu Iron & Steel Co. (XISCO), a state-owned steel manufacturer in Jiangxi province, China, with the transfer of 51% of the shares.

In January 2022, Tata Steel Ltd’s crude steel production recorded an increase of 16% Y-o-Y to 14.16 million tons at the end of the third quarter on December 31, 2021.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Crude Steel Market Based on Composition, Manufacturing Process, End-user Industry, and Geography.

By Composition (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Killed Steel Semi-killed Steel





By Manufacturing Process (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)





By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Building and Construction Transportation Tools and Machinery Energy Consumer Goods Other End-user Industries





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



