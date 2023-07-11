Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.9 billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Report (2023-2029) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.3 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period.

Polytetrafluoroethylene is a fluoropolymer, which is slippery in nature. It is used as a non-stick coating in kitchen cookware. Its low friction coefficient and resistance to heat, chemicals, and radiation make it suitable for various applications in many end-user industries. The industrial and machinery industry is the most prominent end user of PTFE.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.3 billion Market Size (2029) USD 1.9 billion CAGR (2023-2029) 6.16% Study Period 2017-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rising usage of PTFE in telecommunications and data transmission applications due to its strong fire safety and electrical performance. The demand for corrosion-resistant fluid handling equipment.

Which are the Top Companies in the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market?

The polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market is moderately consolidated, including the top five companies accounting for a share of 51.92%.

Notable players operating in the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market are:

3M AGC Inc. Daikin Industries Ltd Dongyue Group Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) HaloPolymer Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co. Ltd Sinochem The Chemours Company Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd



Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Report - The thermoplastic polyurethane market volume is estimated at 137.65 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to reach 192.07 kilotons in 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The thermoplastic polyurethane market volume is estimated at 137.65 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to reach 192.07 kilotons in 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Polycholorotrifluoroethylene Market Report - The polychlorotrifluoroethylene market size is expected to register a CAGR of over 2.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Report :

Industrial and Machinery Sectors Occupying Significant Market Demand

The industrial and machinery industry is the most significant end-user of PTFE. As PTFE offers non-stick properties and is resistant to chemicals, it is widely preferred for producing bearings, seals, gaskets, and corrosion-resistant fluid handling equipment.

PTFE resin provides rigidity, flexibility, low flammability, and more, which are required to produce electronic goods. The growing demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the electrical and electronics industry as the faster-growing end user of PTFE.

Africa Witnessing Fastest Growth in the Market

Africa is the fastest growing in terms of value for the market. It is expected to grow further during the forecast period due to improved economic governance and its private sector.

Nigeria and South Africa occupy the largest market shares in the region, accounting for 69.68% of consumption in 2022.

What are the Latest Developments in the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market?

In October 2022, AGC Inc. Introduced Fluon+ Composites, which are functional fluoropolymers that improve the performance of CFRP and CFRTP composites that are primarily used in automobiles, aircraft, printed circuit boards, and sports equipment.

In July 2022, Daikin Industries Ltd invested in TeraWatt Technology, a US-based startup, to develop applications that enhance technologies for Li-ion batteries.

In February 2022, Gujarat Fluorochemicals invested in expanding its PTFE capacity at its manufacturing site in Dahej, India. The PTFE capacity may start operations in 2023.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Based on End-User Industry and Region:

By End-User Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2029) Aerospace Automotive Building and Construction Electrical and Electronics Industrial and Machinery Packaging Other End-user Industries

By Region (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2017-2029) Africa By Country Nigeria South Africa Rest of Africa

Asia-Pacific By Country Australia China India Japan Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe By Country France Germany Italy Russia United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Middle East By Country Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East

North America By Country Canada Mexico United States

South America By Country Argentina Brazill Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Report (2023-2029) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Report - The polyoxymethylene (POM) market size is estimated at USD 4.1 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion, registering a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- The polyoxymethylene (POM) market size is estimated at USD 4.1 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion, registering a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period (2023-2029). Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Report - The polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) market volume is estimated at 1,236.09 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to reach 1,597.78 kilotons by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) market volume is estimated at 1,236.09 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to reach 1,597.78 kilotons by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Asia-Pacific Radiation Curable Coatings Market Report - The Asia-Pacific radiation curable coatings market size is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment