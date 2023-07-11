Ultrasound Devices Market Revenues to Reach USD 11.70 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Ultrasound Devices Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 8.85 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period.

Ultrasound devices have various applications in assessing conditions in organs like the kidney, liver, and abdomen. The growing burden of chronic diseases such as heart disease, asthma, cancer, and diabetes is leading to a higher demand for diagnostic procedures. Technological advancements and product launches by key players are boosting the global ultrasound devices market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details
Market Size (2023) USD 8.85 billion
Market Size (2028) USD 11.70 billion
CAGR (2023-2028) 5.66%
Study Period 2018-2028
Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific
Largest Market North America
Forecast Units Value (USD billion)
Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market Drivers Government and private funding for research and development.
Increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancements.


Who are the Top Companies in the Global Ultrasound Devices Market?

The global ultrasound devices market is consolidated with a few regional and international companies. Partnerships and product launches are the most adopted strategies.

The significant players in the global ultrasound devices market are:

  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation
  • Carestream Health
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Mindray Medical International Limited
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
  • Esaote SpA
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Key Highlights from the Global Ultrasound Devices Market Report:

Stationary Ultrasound Segment Holding a Significant Share

  • The adoption of stationary ultrasound systems is increasing in acute care and emergency care settings in hospitals worldwide. This is enabled by technological transformations in ultrasound systems.
  • Continuous technological advances and the growing geriatric population are driving the segment. The prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase, leading to the growth of the market.

North America Likely to Continue Its Dominance

  • Supportive government and private funding for R&D is driving the ultrasound devices market in North America.
  • North America is a hub for major players in the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Ultrasound Devices Market?

  • In February 2022, Butterfly Network Inc. and Ambra Health announced a partnership to accelerate and simplify interoperability for bedside imaging data.
  • In December 2021, EagleView Ultrasound introduced its wireless portable ultrasound device, which provides much freedom for ultrasound imaging and makes the point-of-care solution more affordable.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Ultrasound Devices Market Based on Application, Technology, Type, and Geography.

  • By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Anesthesiology
    • Cardiology
    • Gynecology/Obstetrics
    • Musculoskeletal
    • Radiology
    • Critical Care
    • Other Applications

  • By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • 2D Ultrasound Imaging
    • 3D and 4D Ultrasound Imaging
    • Doppler Imaging
    • High-intensity Focused Ultrasound

  • By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Stationary Ultrasound
    • Portable Ultrasound

  • By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • North America
      • United States
      • Canada
      • Mexico

    • Europe
      • Germany
      • United Kingdom
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia-Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • Rest of Asia-Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa
      • GCC
      • South Africa
      • Rest of Middle East & Africa

    • South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Rest of South America

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

