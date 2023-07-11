Ultrasound Devices Market Revenues to Reach USD 11.70 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Ultrasound Devices Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 8.85 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period.

Ultrasound devices have various applications in assessing conditions in organs like the kidney, liver, and abdomen. The growing burden of chronic diseases such as heart disease, asthma, cancer, and diabetes is leading to a higher demand for diagnostic procedures. Technological advancements and product launches by key players are boosting the global ultrasound devices market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 8.85 billion Market Size (2028) USD 11.70 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.66% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Government and private funding for research and development. Increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancements.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Ultrasound Devices Market?



The global ultrasound devices market is consolidated with a few regional and international companies. Partnerships and product launches are the most adopted strategies.

The significant players in the global ultrasound devices market are:

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Esaote SpA

Siemens Healthineers AG

Key Highlights from the Global Ultrasound Devices Market Report :

Stationary Ultrasound Segment Holding a Significant Share

The adoption of stationary ultrasound systems is increasing in acute care and emergency care settings in hospitals worldwide. This is enabled by technological transformations in ultrasound systems.

Continuous technological advances and the growing geriatric population are driving the segment. The prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase, leading to the growth of the market.

North America Likely to Continue Its Dominance

Supportive government and private funding for R&D is driving the ultrasound devices market in North America.

North America is a hub for major players in the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Ultrasound Devices Market?

In February 2022, Butterfly Network Inc. and Ambra Health announced a partnership to accelerate and simplify interoperability for bedside imaging data.

In December 2021, EagleView Ultrasound introduced its wireless portable ultrasound device, which provides much freedom for ultrasound imaging and makes the point-of-care solution more affordable.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Ultrasound Devices Market Based on Application, Technology, Type, and Geography.

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Anesthesiology Cardiology Gynecology/Obstetrics Musculoskeletal Radiology Critical Care Other Applications





By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) 2D Ultrasound Imaging 3D and 4D Ultrasound Imaging Doppler Imaging High-intensity Focused Ultrasound





By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Stationary Ultrasound Portable Ultrasound





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Ultrasound Devices Market Report (2023-2028) .

