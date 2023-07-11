Optical Microscopes Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.45 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Optical Microscopes Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.60 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period.

Optical microscopes are devices that have a single lens or a series of lenses to magnify small samples with visible light. The development of optical microscopes helped detect and identify the COVID-19 virus. They are used in many R&D areas of microbiology, nanophysics, and biotechnology, among others. Several diagnostic centers use them to view biological samples for medical diagnosis.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.60 billion Market Size (2029) USD 3.45 billion CAGR (2023-2029) 5.83% Study Period 2019-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in optical microscopes. Rising funding in research and development in cell biology and biotechnology.

Which are the Top Companies in the Optical Microscopes Market?

The optical microscopes market is moderately competitive in nature and comprises several major players. Few of them currently dominate the market.

Most prominent players in the optical microscopes market are:

Carl Zeiss AG Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems) Meiji Techno Nikon Instruments Inc. Olympus Corporation Labomed Inc. Bruker Corporation Hitachi High-tech Corporation AmScope Agilent Technologies Celestron Accu-scope Inc.



Confocal Microscope Market Report - The confocal microscope market value is estimated at USD 1.08 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.26 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.19% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Surgical Microscopes Market Report - The surgical microscopes market size is expected to register a CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Optical Microscopes Market Report :

Inverted Microscopes are Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Market

Inverted microscopes are used to look at the sample from underneath. This is done while examining liquid cell cultures. Demand from the pathological sector and the rise in advanced microscope options are expected to fuel the development of inverted microscopes.

Inverted microscopes are useful for the live imaging of cells. In these microscopes, the cells are viewed from the bottom of a cell culture vessel.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

North America is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecast period. This may be backed by strong R&D activities in the region. The United States witnesses major demand for optical microscopes from life sciences and material sciences applications.

Growing R&D in the field of such microscopes, support from regulatory authorities, and the constant launch of advanced microscopic techniques are fueling the growth of the market in North America.

What are the Latest Developments in the Optical Microscopes Market?

In June 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation launched the AFM100 Pro High-Sensitivity Scanning Probe Microscope System. It has a newly developed optical head that is highly sensitive when measuring physical properties and enables atomic and molecular measurements.

In April 2022, Zeiss launched its next-generation Zeiss Lattice Lightsheet 7. It provides multi-colored images and has improved gentleness. It has been built to observe cellular processes within cells and small organisms in 3D using minimum light, at subcellular resolution, and for extended time periods.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Optical Microscopes Market Based on Product, End User, and Geography:

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2027) Digital Microscopes Stereo Microscope Inverted Microscopes Other Products

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2027) Hospitals and Clinics Academic and Research Institutes Diagnostics Laboratories Other End Users

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Asia-Pacific Insulin Syringe Market Report - The Asia-Pacific insulin syringe market size is estimated at USD 1.02 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion, registering a CAGR of 0.85% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Netherlands Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report - The Dutch diagnostic imaging equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report - The autoimmune disease diagnostic market size is estimated at USD 4.93 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 6.47 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

