Future Mirros: Smart Mirror Market Set to Soar Past USD 6.25 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Smart Mirror market , integration of voice recognition and virtual assistant technologies, incorporation of facial recognition and personalized user profiles, rise of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features, increasing adoption of IoT connectivity and smart home integration, emergence of gesture control and touchless interaction capabilities, integration of health and wellness monitoring features, incorporation of smart display and customizable content options, growing use of smart mirrors in retail and fashion industries, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A smart mirror is a two-way mirror with an electronic display behind the glass. The display can show the viewer different kinds of information in the form of widgets, such as weather, time, date, and news updates. Smart mirrors can also be used to control smart home devices, such as lights, thermostats, and locks.

Display Component Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Display components dominated the global online market as they provide the visual interface for users to interact with. With advancements in display technology such as LCD, OLED, and LED, smart mirrors can offer high-resolution, vibrant, and immersive user experiences. Displays enable various functionalities like virtual fitting, personal assistant features, and entertainment options, making them a key component driving the market's growth.

Residential Application is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the residential application is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for convenience. In addition, smart mirrors find significant adoption in residential settings, particularly in bathrooms, bedrooms, and living rooms. The growing demand for smart home automation and the integration of smart mirrors into these systems contribute to the segment's dominance. In residential environments, smart mirrors offer features such as personalized assistance, voice commands, and notifications, enhancing convenience and improving the overall user experience.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The presence of major tech companies and strong innovation ecosystems in countries like the United States and Canada drives the development and deployment of smart mirror technologies. Secondly, the region's robust retail industry and consumer spending power contribute to the market's growth. North America has a strong presence of luxury hotels, high-end spas, and premium retail stores that adopt smart mirror technology to enhance customer experiences and differentiate themselves in the market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Smart Mirror market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Smart Mirror.

Key Developments in Smart Mirror Market

In January 2023, Seura, a leading smart mirror company, partnered with Google to integrate Google Assistant into its mirrors. This partnership allows Seura users to control their mirrors with their voices, as well as access Google services like weather, traffic, and news.

