Global Alpha Emitters Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 1,464.04 Million By 2032, With 13.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Alpha Emitters Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type of Radionuclide (Radium, Actinium, Lead, Bismuth, and Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global alpha emitters market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 416.87 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 1,464.04 million by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 13.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Alpha Emitters? How Big is Alpha Emitters Market Size & Share?

Overview

Radioactive substances known as "alpha emitters" discharge alpha particles before breaking down. Alpha emitters play an important role in treating various sorts of cancer. A targeted radionuclide therapy method for treating multiple cancers is targeted alpha-particle therapy (TAT). There are significant distinctions between this discipline of nuclear medicine and other fields due to the characteristics of alpha emitters.

Furthermore, the alpha emitters market is anticipated to expand as a result of factors including an increase in the burden of cancer, an increase in the elderly population, an increase in the use of targeted alpha therapy (TAT) for cancer treatment, an increase in awareness of the possible benefits of TAT, and an increase in research and development.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Bayer

IBA Radiopharma

Actinium Pharmaceutical

RadioMedix

Alpha Tau Medical

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Orano Group

Cardinal Health

Institute of Radio-elements

Nordion

SHINE Medical

Medical Solutions

Isotopia Molecular Imaging

America Elements

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Growing use in nuclear medicine: Alpha emitters like radium-223 and actinium-225 are frequently used in cancer therapy for targeted alpha therapy, which has shown profitable results in treating different cancers. Moreover, the use of alpha emitters in nuclear medicine has grown significantly in recent years.

Alpha emitters like radium-223 and actinium-225 are frequently used in cancer therapy for targeted alpha therapy, which has shown profitable results in treating different cancers. Moreover, the use of alpha emitters in nuclear medicine has grown significantly in recent years. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions: Governments and regulatory agencies worldwide have been compelled to boost their investments in nuclear power, which many alpha emitters utilize as fuel, due to the growing need for energy and the need to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. This has further fueled the expansion of alpha emitters market demand.

Governments and regulatory agencies worldwide have been compelled to boost their investments in nuclear power, which many alpha emitters utilize as fuel, due to the growing need for energy and the need to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. This has further fueled the expansion of alpha emitters market demand. Increasing prevalence of TAT: Along with the significant advancements in radiolabeling techniques that have made it possible to develop new alpha emitters for use in nuclear medicines, targeted alpha therapy's increasing use as an effective cancer therapy that uses alpha emitters to target cancer cells while causing the least amount of damage to healthy tissue around them is likely to have enormous growth potential and demand for the market.

Top Findings of the Report

The extensive use of alpha emitters in numerous industrial applications, including cancer therapy, industrial radiography, and the sterilization of medical equipment, presents the industry with significant growth potential.

The alpha emitters market segmentation is mainly based on the application, type of radionuclide, and region.

North America region dominated the industry in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Rise in R&D activities: The quick growth of research and development initiatives in nuclear medicine and nuclear power fuels the innovation and creation of new alpha emitters. Governments worldwide are promoting nuclear medicine and atomic energy use in alpha emitters, which is projected to drive alpha emitters market growth.

The quick growth of research and development initiatives in nuclear medicine and nuclear power fuels the innovation and creation of new alpha emitters. Governments worldwide are promoting nuclear medicine and atomic energy use in alpha emitters, which is projected to drive alpha emitters market growth. Increased use of alpha emitters in cancer treatment: The use of alpha emitters for targeted radionuclide therapy, which employs radioactive isotopes to target cancer cells, has gained popularity. Due to their shorter range and higher energy, alpha emitters have the potential to be more efficient than conventional beta emitters in TRT, which raises the demand for the adoption of these emitters across the globe.

Segmental Analysis

Radium Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

Due to its rapidly increasing popularity as a superior cancer treatment method due to many advantageous properties, including good alpha particles that minimize narrow toxicity, destroy cells, and also do not completely penetrate the marrow area, the radium sector accounted for the largest alpha emitters market share in 2022 and is likely to maintain its market position throughout the anticipated period.

Moreover, the sector market growth has also been influenced by the increasing usage of radium-223 to treat bone metastases in patients with prostate cancer and the increased awareness of radium therapy among patients and healthcare professionals.

Ovarian Cancer Sector Witnesses Highest Market Growth

The increase in new ovarian cancer diagnoses, the growing acceptance of alpha-emitting radionuclides as a highly effective treatment alternative for ovarian carcinoma, and rising investment in research and development activities, which have resulted in advancements in medical technologies and treatment options, are all contributing factors to the ovarian cancer segment's anticipated healthy CAGR growth during the prediction period.

Furthermore, the rapidly increasing prevalence of prostate cancer among men worldwide and the growing interest among the major healthcare companies in the development of advanced alpha emitter therapies for the effective treatment of cancer, which also led to increased investment in research and development, are the main drivers of the prostate cancer segment's market leadership in terms of revenue in the alpha emitters market in 2022.

Alpha Emitters Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,464.04 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 471.73 Million Expected CAGR Growth 13.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Bayer AG, IBA Radiopharma Solution, Actinium Pharmaceutical Inc., RadioMedix Inc., Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Orano Group, Cardinal Health, The Institute of Radioelements, Nordion Inc., SHINE Medical Technologies, Global Medical Solutions, Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited, and America Elements. Segments Covered By Type of Radionuclide, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: Patients can easily obtain advanced treatment methods due to the increased frequency of infectious and chronic diseases and a well-developed and organized healthcare infrastructure in North America. Also, regulatory bodies like the US FDA have approved various alpha emitter therapies, which has led to greater acceptance of these emitters over time.

Europe: Due to the significant expansion of radiopharmaceutical research and development and the increasing number of businesses concentrating on developing initiatives to use radiopharmaceuticals to treat patients with cancer, the Europe region is likely to have the fastest growth rate over the study period. Additionally, as the elderly population in Europe ages and cancer rates among older persons rise, there is a greater need for effective cancer treatments for this demographic, including alpha emitters, driving an expansion of the alpha emitters market in Europe.

Alpha Emitters Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type of Radionuclide (Radium, Actinium, Lead, Bismuth, and Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

RadioMedix and Orano Med declared in January 2022 that they have started a Phase II Multi-Center Clinical Trial of the Alphamedix for focused Alpha-Emitted Therapy. This study is an important step in the clinical development of the patients' intended alpha-emitter radiation since it will assess the safety and efficacy of Pb-DOTAMATE in Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What are the current and expected alpha emitters market size and CAGR?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the industry?

What are the key segments in the market?

Which factors are driving the alpha emitters market growth?

What are the upcoming trends in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the alpha emitters market report based on the type of radionuclide, application, and region:

By Type of Radionuclide Outlook

Radium

Actinium

Lead

Bismuth

Others

By Application Outlook

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lymphoma

Melanoma

Bone Metastasis

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

