2023 Strategic Analysis of Two-wheeler OEMs' Emerging Digital Retail Strategies Featuring Harley-Davidson, Honda, Yamaha Motor, & Metaverse

This study examines two-wheeler industry OEMs' digitalization efforts in the retail segment value chain and establishes the current digital technologies and strategies they are adopting.
The analysis divides digital retail into four broad categories where OEMs are using various disruptive technologies and business solutions/software, namely digital marketing, dealerships, purchase processes, and aftersales service. The study identifies the digitalization activities top automotive OEMs are performing now in retail and offers insights into the growth opportunities they can explore going forward.
Today's retail scene has changed dramatically thanks to the digital revolution, and the two-wheeler business is no exception. For a better client experience, more efficient business processes, and higher sales, two-wheeler manufacturers are rapidly embracing digitization.
Digitalization has transformed how two-wheeler manufacturers interact with customers, operate, and approach sales. These OEMs are changing the two-wheeler purchasing process by including digital showrooms, online booking and purchasing, customizable configurators, mobile applications, data analytics, and improved after-sales assistance. Moreover, they must remain flexible as digital technologies evolve to best satisfy customer expectations and maintain their leadership in two-wheeler digital innovation.
Through various use cases and comparative analyses, the report presents the extent and potential of digitalization in this industry. It discusses how OEMs utilize digital tools to reduce costs, create brand equity, and attract target customers through various digital and immersive experiences. The study period is 2022-2027.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Harley-Davidson
- Honda Motorcycles
- Metaverse
- Yamaha Motor
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Retail for Two-wheeler Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Definition of Digital Retail in Automotive
- Phases of Digital Retail in Automotive
- Digitalization Process of Two-wheeler Retailing
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Growth Environment
- Comparative Analysis for Digital Marketing across OEMs
- Comparative Analysis for Digital Dealerships across OEMs
- Comparative Analysis for Digital Purchase Process across OEMs
- Comparative Analysis for Digital Aftersales Service across OEMs
- VRIO Analysis for Digitalization at Various Levels of OEMs' Digital Retail
- Digital Marketing: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs
- Digital Dealerships: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs
- Digital Purchase Process: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs
- Digital Aftermarket Service: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs
4. Digitalization of Retail Marketing
- Steps to Marketing Digitalization
- Types of Digital Retail Marketing
- Two-wheeler Brand Approach to Digital Retail Marketing: Harley-Davidson
- Marketing Mix Strategy, 4Ps: Digitalization
- Marketing Mix Strategy, 4Ps: Digitalization Use Cases
- Shift from Multichannel Approach to Omnichannel Approach
- Customer Journey: Omnichannel Marketing
- Two-wheeler Brand Approach to Omnichannel Marketing: Use Cases
- Technology: AI/ML Applications in Digital Marketing of Two-wheelers
- Technology: AR/VR in Digital Marketing of Two-wheelers
- Technology: Metaverse in Digital Marketing of Two-wheelers
- VRIO Outcome: Digital Marketing
- Digital Marketing: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs
- Key Takeaways for Digital Marketing
- Recommended Digitalization Strategy for Marketing
5. Digitalization of Dealership Showrooms
- Steps to Dealership Digitalization
- Types of Dealership Showrooms
- Dealership Marketing Digitalization
- Digitalization of Dealership Showrooms
- Customer Relationship Management Tool
- Two-wheeler Brand Use Case: Yamaha Motor
- Two-wheeler Brand Use Case: Honda Motorcycles
- Technology: AI & ML at Two-wheeler Dealerships
- Technology: AR/VR at Two-wheeler Dealerships
- VRIO Outcome: Digital Dealerships
- Digital Dealerships: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs
- Key Takeaways for Digital Dealerships
- Recommended Digitalization Strategy for Dealerships
6. Digitalization of the Purchase Process
- Steps to Purchase Process Digitalization
- Customization of Vehicles by Customers
- Digitalization of Purchase Process
- Digital Applications and Services to Ease the Digital Purchase Process
- OEMs' Digital Platforms for Trade-in/Pre-owned Vehicles
- Use Case: Harley-Davidson's Effective Digitalization of the Purchase Process
- Technology: 3D Vehicle Configurator for Customization of Two-wheelers
- Technology: Digital Applications/Platforms for Purchase Process
- VRIO Outcome: Digital Purchase Process
- Digital Purchase Process: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs
- Key Takeaways for Digital Purchase Process
- Recommended Digitalization Strategy for Purchase Process
- Digitalization of Aftersales Service
- Digitalization of Aftersales Service
- OEM Use Cases for Digital Aftersales Service
- Technology: Predictive Analytics for Aftersales Service
- VRIO Outcome: Digital Aftersales Service
- Digital Aftermarket Service: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs
- Key Takeaways for Digitalization of Aftersales Service
- Recommended Digitalization Strategy for Aftersales Service
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Deployment of AI-enabled Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2: Provide Simplified Financing and Embedded Insurance
- Growth Opportunity 3: Leverage Digital Tools and Generate Alternate Revenue Streams
