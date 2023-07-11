2023 Strategic Analysis of Two-wheeler OEMs' Emerging Digital Retail Strategies Featuring Harley-Davidson, Honda, Yamaha Motor, & Metaverse

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Two-wheeler OEMs' Emerging Digital Retail Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines two-wheeler industry OEMs' digitalization efforts in the retail segment value chain and establishes the current digital technologies and strategies they are adopting.

The analysis divides digital retail into four broad categories where OEMs are using various disruptive technologies and business solutions/software, namely digital marketing, dealerships, purchase processes, and aftersales service. The study identifies the digitalization activities top automotive OEMs are performing now in retail and offers insights into the growth opportunities they can explore going forward.

Today's retail scene has changed dramatically thanks to the digital revolution, and the two-wheeler business is no exception. For a better client experience, more efficient business processes, and higher sales, two-wheeler manufacturers are rapidly embracing digitization.

Digitalization has transformed how two-wheeler manufacturers interact with customers, operate, and approach sales. These OEMs are changing the two-wheeler purchasing process by including digital showrooms, online booking and purchasing, customizable configurators, mobile applications, data analytics, and improved after-sales assistance. Moreover, they must remain flexible as digital technologies evolve to best satisfy customer expectations and maintain their leadership in two-wheeler digital innovation.

Through various use cases and comparative analyses, the report presents the extent and potential of digitalization in this industry. It discusses how OEMs utilize digital tools to reduce costs, create brand equity, and attract target customers through various digital and immersive experiences. The study period is 2022-2027.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Harley-Davidson

Honda Motorcycles

Metaverse

Yamaha Motor

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Retail for Two-wheeler Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definition of Digital Retail in Automotive

Phases of Digital Retail in Automotive

Digitalization Process of Two-wheeler Retailing

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Environment

Comparative Analysis for Digital Marketing across OEMs

Comparative Analysis for Digital Dealerships across OEMs

Comparative Analysis for Digital Purchase Process across OEMs

Comparative Analysis for Digital Aftersales Service across OEMs

VRIO Analysis for Digitalization at Various Levels of OEMs' Digital Retail

Digital Marketing: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs

Digital Dealerships: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs

Digital Purchase Process: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs

Digital Aftermarket Service: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs

4. Digitalization of Retail Marketing

Steps to Marketing Digitalization

Types of Digital Retail Marketing

Two-wheeler Brand Approach to Digital Retail Marketing: Harley-Davidson

Marketing Mix Strategy, 4Ps: Digitalization

Marketing Mix Strategy, 4Ps: Digitalization Use Cases

Shift from Multichannel Approach to Omnichannel Approach

Customer Journey: Omnichannel Marketing

Two-wheeler Brand Approach to Omnichannel Marketing: Use Cases

Technology: AI/ML Applications in Digital Marketing of Two-wheelers

Technology: AR/VR in Digital Marketing of Two-wheelers

Technology: Metaverse in Digital Marketing of Two-wheelers

VRIO Outcome: Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs

Key Takeaways for Digital Marketing

Recommended Digitalization Strategy for Marketing

5. Digitalization of Dealership Showrooms

Steps to Dealership Digitalization

Types of Dealership Showrooms

Dealership Marketing Digitalization

Digitalization of Dealership Showrooms

Customer Relationship Management Tool

Two-wheeler Brand Use Case: Yamaha Motor

Two-wheeler Brand Use Case: Honda Motorcycles

Technology: AI & ML at Two-wheeler Dealerships

Technology: AR/VR at Two-wheeler Dealerships

VRIO Outcome: Digital Dealerships

Digital Dealerships: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs

Key Takeaways for Digital Dealerships

Recommended Digitalization Strategy for Dealerships

6. Digitalization of the Purchase Process

Steps to Purchase Process Digitalization

Customization of Vehicles by Customers

Digitalization of Purchase Process

Digital Applications and Services to Ease the Digital Purchase Process

OEMs' Digital Platforms for Trade-in/Pre-owned Vehicles

Use Case: Harley-Davidson's Effective Digitalization of the Purchase Process

Technology: 3D Vehicle Configurator for Customization of Two-wheelers

Technology: Digital Applications/Platforms for Purchase Process

VRIO Outcome: Digital Purchase Process

Digital Purchase Process: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs

Key Takeaways for Digital Purchase Process

Recommended Digitalization Strategy for Purchase Process

Digitalization of Aftersales Service

Digitalization of Aftersales Service

OEM Use Cases for Digital Aftersales Service

Technology: Predictive Analytics for Aftersales Service

VRIO Outcome: Digital Aftersales Service

Digital Aftermarket Service: Analysis of Major Two-wheeler OEMs

Key Takeaways for Digitalization of Aftersales Service

Recommended Digitalization Strategy for Aftersales Service

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Deployment of AI-enabled Applications

Growth Opportunity 2: Provide Simplified Financing and Embedded Insurance

Growth Opportunity 3: Leverage Digital Tools and Generate Alternate Revenue Streams

