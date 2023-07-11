DemandScience Products Earn 27 Awards in Summer 2023 G2 Reports

DANVERS, MA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers, today announced that the company’s products earned a total of 27 awards in G2’s Summer 2023 Reports. Highlights include three Fastest Implementation awards, two Easiest To Do Business With awards, Best Estimated ROI award, Best Support award, and 20 G2 Grid® Report Awards as a Leader, Momentum Leader or High Performer.

“Our mission is to provide B2B marketing and sales teams with easy to use products that deliver rapid ROI and help them exceed their demand generation goals,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “G2 awards are based on verified reviews from real users, so winning these 27 awards is direct validation of the effectiveness of our solutions and DemandScience’s ability to help our global customers succeed.”

 DemandScience’s Content Syndication, ABM Display and B2B Intent Data products won 14 awards:

Best Support Relationship Index for Small-Business Lead Capture
Easiest To Do Business With Relationship Index for Mid-Market Buyer Intent Data Providers
Leader Grid Report for Lead Capture
Leader Enterprise Grid Report for Lead Capture
Leader Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture
Leader Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture
Leader Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture
Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Lead Capture
Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Account-Based Advertising
Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences
High Performer Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers
High Performer Mid-Market Grid Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences
High Performer Mid-Market Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers
High Performer Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture

Klarity by DemandScience, the company’s B2B marketing and sales prospecting tool for building, sharing, and saving contact lists has won 13 awards:

Best Estimated ROI Small-Business Results Index for Marketing Account Intelligence
Easiest To Do Business With Relationship Index for Lead Mining
Fastest Implementation Small-Business Implementation Index for Marketing Account Intelligence
Fastest Implementation Small-Business Implementation Index for Lead Intelligence
Fastest Implementation Small-Business Implementation Index for Sales Intelligence
High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence
High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence
High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence
High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence
High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence
High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence
High Performer Small-Business Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence
High Performer Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Intelligence

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” explained Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.” G2 is one of the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplaces.

About DemandScience
DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience’s products, data and leads benefit more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With offices in 7 countries and 800+ employees, DemandScience is #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the best workplaces in advertising & marketing.

About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
