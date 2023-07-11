Digital PCR Market Size to Hit Around USD 14,280 Million by 2032

Ottawa, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital PCR market size was valued at USD 5,960 million in 2022. Digital PCR (dPCR) is a technology used to amplify and quantify nucleic acid targets in a sample. Unlike traditional PCR, which relies on end-point analysis to determine the presence or absence of a target, digital PCR enables absolute quantification of a target by dividing the sample into small partitions or droplets, each containing a target molecule. By counting the number of positive partitions, the concentration of the target in the original sample can be accurately determined. It includes various instruments, consumables, and software for digital PCR applications in research, clinical diagnostics, forensics, and other fields. The increasing demand for accurate and sensitive nucleic acid detection and quantification in various applications drives the market.



There is a growing awareness of the potential of molecular diagnostics, including digital PCR, in improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. This has led to increased investment in research and development activities in the field, fueling the market. It is also a valuable tool for precision medicine, enabling the detection of genetic mutations and other molecular markers that can be used to guide personalized treatments for patients contributing to the proceeding of the gigital PCR market.

Regional snapshots

The Digital PCR market is expected to experience the highest market share from the North America region during the forecast period. U.S. dominates nearly all of the Digital PCR market. The region has a strong research and development infrastructure, with many academic and research institutions and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, driving the demand for digital PCR technology, which drives the region's market. It has one of the highest healthcare spending rates in the world, with a strong emphasis on precision medicine and molecular diagnostics, creating a significant demand for digital PCR technology in clinical diagnostics.

The governments in North America have implemented favorable initiatives to promote the use of digital PCR in research and clinical diagnostics, which has contributed to the market's growth. For instance, U.S. governments offer tax incentives for companies engaged in research and development activities related to digital PCR and other molecular diagnostic technologies. This has encouraged investment in developing new and advanced digital PCR technologies.

Report highlights

On the basis of technology, Digital PCR is segmented into quantitative, digital, and end-point. The quantitative segment has gained a major share of the global market.

On the basis of product, it is divided into consumables & reagents, instruments, and software & services. The instrument segment has gained a major share of the global market.

On the basis of application, it is divided into clinical, research, and forensic. The clinical segment has gained a major share of the global market.

Based on geography, the Digital PCR market has been expected to experience the highest market share from the North America region during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the Digital PCR market, North America, is serving as the most dominating region among others. The dominance of the Digital PCR market is largely due to the need for accurate, sensitive, and reliable nucleic acid detection and quantification in various applications and the technology in North America.





Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 11.99 Billion CAGR 9.14% from 2023 to 2032 Clinical Research Segment Share 36% in 2022 Research Segment Share 34% in 2022 Forensic Segment Share 30% in 2022 Key Players Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BIOMÉRIEUX, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, Fluidigm Corporation and Others

Market dynamics

Drivers

The growing demand for personalized medicine is a key driver of the digital PCR market. Personalized medicine involves tailoring medical treatment to an individual's genetic makeup and disease characteristics to improve treatment outcomes and reduce the risk of side effects. Digital PCR technology offers several advantages over traditional PCR methods for personalized medicine applications. By enabling the detection and quantification of low-abundance targets in a sample with high sensitivity and accuracy, digital PCR can be used to detect genetic mutations and other biomarkers that are associated with specific diseases. This information can then be used to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to an individual's genetic makeup and disease characteristics. For instance, digital PCR technology can detect mutations in the BRAF gene associated with several types of cancer. By detecting these mutations, clinicians can identify patients who are more likely to respond to targeted cancer therapies designed to inhibit the activity of the BRAF protein. This can improve treatment outcomes and reduce the risk of side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy.

Opportunities

The development of new digital PCR-based assays is creating opportunities for market growth. These assays are designed to detect and quantify specific biomolecules or genetic markers with high sensitivity and accuracy, enabling researchers and clinicians to study biological processes and diagnose diseases more effectively in infectious disease diagnosis. By detecting and quantifying the viral load of pathogens such as HIV, hepatitis, and COVID-19, digital PCR-based assays can provide more accurate and reliable diagnostic information than traditional PCR-based assays. This can help clinicians better manage infections, monitor treatment progress, and prevent the spreading of infectious diseases. The development of new digital PCR-based assays is creating opportunities for the market's growth as researchers and clinicians seek more advanced and sophisticated diagnostic technologies that can provide more accurate and reliable diagnostic information.

Recent developments

In February 2021, Exact Sciences acquired Ashion Analytics, a company that develops digital PCR-based diagnostic tests for cancer. This acquisition enabled Exact Sciences to expand its cancer diagnostics portfolio and strengthen its position in the digital PCR market.

In February 2020, Stilla Technologies launched its Naica System, a digital PCR platform that enables highly multiplexed digital PCR experiments. The Naica System is designed to increase the throughput of digital PCR experiments while maintaining high accuracy and sensitivity.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Quantitative

Digital

End-point





By Product

Consumables & Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services





By Type

Droplet Digital PCR

Chip-based Digital PCR

Others





By Indication

Oncology

Infectious Desease

Genetic Disorders

Others

By Application

Clinical

Research

Forensic





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





