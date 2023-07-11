Sagetech Avionics Announces New Upgrade to the Mode 5 MX12B IFF Transponder

Bingen, WA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Sagetech Avionics, an aerospace technology company that advances safer skies with innovative avionics solutions, is proud to announce the MX12B V2, which incorporates Mode 5 Level 2B Out technology, revolutionizing aircraft combat identification capabilities and advancing the field of military aviation.

Building on its strong track record of technological excellence, Sagetech has achieved yet another milestone by becoming the first company to receive certification for this capability from the DoD International AIMS Program Office (PO). The significance of this certification cannot be overstated. The M5L2-B Out IFF system enables seamless integration and interoperability among military platforms, ensuring effective coordination and minimizing the risk of fratricide and midair collisions. This new IFF function represents the latest advancement of the Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system used in military aircraft. M5L2-B empowers aircraft to securely and accurately transmit critical information such as ownship position, velocity, and identification to other friendly platforms and ground-based radars, without requiring the use of a costly and large Mode 5 interrogator to determine the identification status of the aircraft.

“The addition of Mode 5 Level 2B will create a safer and more efficient airspace by providing air and ground crews with situational awareness of other friendly aircraft,” described Matt Hamilton, Sagetech’s Chief Technology Officer. “This technology will help enable the airspace for Manned-Unmanned-Teaming (MUM-T) missions and Autonomous swarming. It also will improve air defense and counter-UAS (c-UAS) systems by providing a more complete picture of the airspace without the need of an interrogator system.”

Sagetech continues to push boundaries and deliver state-of-the-art solutions that enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations. With this latest advancement, Sagetech reinforces its reputation as a trusted partner in providing avionics solutions for defense and aerospace industries.

For more information about the MX12B V2 and its Mode 5 Level 2B Out IFF capability, please visit Sagetech's website or contact our dedicated sales team.



About Sagetech Avionics

Sagetech Avionics is an aerospace technology company empowering safe flight in crewed and uncrewed aircraft with certifiable situational awareness solutions. Currently serving military and civil duty on a broad range of UAV platforms, Sagetech solutions are mission-proven and offer decades of program experience, certifications, and millions of flight hours to deliver maximum value over the life of an unmanned platform. Today, Sagetech is expanding its technology platform to create comprehensive, certifiable systems such as detect and avoid solutions. Every day, Sagetech works in concert with its extensive ecosystem of OEM customers, technology partners, and resellers to ensure UAVs fly safer with Sagetech on board.

