ARA Named to Bloomberg Government’s BGOV 200 List of Top Federal Contractors

Washington, D.C., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) has been named one of the top 200 federal contractors in Bloomberg Government’s twelfth annual BGOV 200 report, which ranks contractors based on fiscal year 2022 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies.

“We are proud to deliver innovative solutions to our government customers,” said Jim Kainz, ARA Senior Vice President and Director of Business Development. “Our recognition as a top federal contractor reflects our vision to be the company that government and industry turn to for innovative technologies and solutions to critical human problems that will make our world safer, make us more secure, and make a difference in our daily lives.”

Bloomberg Government’s analysis finds that a record $705 billion was awarded in fiscal 2022 government contracts, an increase of $43 billion from fiscal 2021 levels. Just over 65 percent of total government obligations ($461 billion) were awarded to the top 200 contractors, a marginal increase as compared to fiscal 2021. The top 15 contractors brought in 32 percent of federal procurement dollars, on par with the previous fiscal year.

“We’re honored to recognize ARA as one of the top-earning federal contractors,” said Arielle Elliott, president of Bloomberg Government. “Bloomberg Government is committed to providing organizations like ARA actionable insights into the federal contracting landscape to help them win in their markets.”

To download a copy of the BGOV200, please visit http://onb-gov.com/JzYj50OU03H.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,700 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government’s digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

