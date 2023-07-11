Automotive Ethernet Market worth $5.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.9%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive Ethernet Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Major factors expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Ethernet Market include low-cost Ethernet technology, rise in demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems, and advancement in Ethernet technology.

Key Market Opportunities Emergence of connected cars Key Market Growth Drivers Prevalence of electric vehicles Market Segmentation Component (hardware, software, and services), type, bandwidth, application, vehicle type, Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered Broadcom (US),NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Marvell (Bermuda),Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), System-on-Chip Engineering S.L. (Spain), Molex, LLC (US), Texas Instruments (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), and many more.

Over the last few years, automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and car manufacturers are leveraging Ethernet technology for in-vehicle connectivity. Ethernet has proven to be the best solution for in-vehicle connectivity owing to higher bandwidth and low latency. Moreover, it also minimizes the cost of cabling, which in turn lessens the labor cost. In the upcoming years, the dominance of Ethernet technology is expected to increase as compared to traditional in-vehicle technologies. The automotive sector is developing new technologies such as connected cars, autonomous cars, and ADAS; they will also require next-generation communication technologies in the car networking infrastructure to support those systems. The Automotive Ethernet Market is projected to grow with the increased number of vehicles produced, increased demand for advanced infotainment systems, and driver assistance systems, among others.

Based on components, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. With the increasing adoption of automotive Ethernet solutions, the adoption of associated services is also expected to increase among automotive OEMs. Based on services, the market has been segmented into consulting, implementation, and training and support. These services help end-users in managing and optimizing in-vehicle network infrastructure.

In the vehicle type segment, the commercial vehicle segment is one of the prominent segments in terms of growth in the Automotive Ethernet Market. The commercial segment has shown a positive outlook in terms of adopting advanced technologies in vehicles. Commercial auto manufacturers have planned to invest in the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart mobility solutions, which would drive the need for higher bandwidth. As a result, there will be an increase in demand for Ethernet technology in the commercial segment.

Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The world’s top automotive OEMs, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler Group have a presence in Europe. German OEMs manufacture around 70% of worldwide premium cars. The region’s vibrant Research and Development (R&D) landscape and technological excellence with over 100 automotive electronics-related study programs every year justify the region’s dominance in the field of connectivity, vehicle electronics, and self-driving cars. Increasing privatization, reducing trade barriers, and the availability of low-cost raw materials are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the Automotive Ethernet Market in the region.

Key and emerging players in Automotive Ethernet Market include Broadcom (US), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Marvell (Bermuda), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), System-on-Chip Engineering S.L. (Spain), Molex, LLC (US), Texas Instruments (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), TTTech Auto AG (Austria), Excelfore (US), DASAN Networks, Inc. (South Korea), ACTIA Group (France), NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), AllGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Spirent Communications (UK), Keysight Technologies (US), Aukua Systems Inc (US), Intrepid Control Systems (US), RUETZ SYSTEM SOLUTIONS GMBH (Germany), TSN Systems GmbH (Germany), Xena Networks (Denmark), TEKTRONIX, INC (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), and Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan).

Top Trends in global Automotive Ethernet Market:

Increasing Demand for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles: The car enterprise is experiencing a shift in the direction of related and self reliant vehicles. Ethernet science performs a quintessential function in enabling the high-speed verbal exchange and information alternate required for superior driver help structures (ADAS), infotainment systems, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, and different related auto applications.

Growing Adoption of In-Vehicle Networking: Modern cars are turning into extra state-of-the-art with the integration of more than a few digital structures and components. Automotive Ethernet offers a dependable and scalable answer for in-vehicle networking, changing standard bus structures like CAN (Controller Area Network) and LIN (Local Interconnect Network). Ethernet allows greater information bandwidth, real-time communication, and environment friendly statistics transmission between specific car systems.

Ethernet-Based Camera Systems: Ethernet science is being an increasing number of utilized for digicam structures in automobiles. Ethernet cameras supply high-resolution imaging, extended picture quality, and low-latency transmission. These cameras are fundamental for ADAS aspects such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and self sustaining driving.

Transition to Higher Ethernet Speeds: The automobile enterprise is moving in the direction of greater Ethernet speeds to meet the growing demand for data-intensive applications. While one hundred Mbps Ethernet has been broadly used in vehicles, there is a transition in the direction of Gigabit Ethernet (1 Gbps) and even Multi-Gigabit Ethernet (10 Gbps and beyond). Higher speeds are indispensable to take care of the giant volumes of facts generated with the aid of sensors, cameras, and different related gadgets in the vehicle.

Implementation of Automotive Ethernet Standards: To make sure interoperability and compatibility amongst quite a number car Ethernet aspects and systems, enterprise requirements have been established. These requirements consist of IEEE 802.3 Ethernet, OPEN Alliance BroadR-Reach, and Automotive Ethernet AVB (Audio Video Bridging). Adhering to these requirements lets in for seamless integration of distinctive aspects from a couple of suppliers, advertising the adoption of Ethernet technological know-how in the automobile sector.

Demand for Efficient Diagnostics and Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates: Ethernet technological know-how allows environment friendly diagnostics and OTA updates in vehicles. Ethernet networks supply quicker records switch rates, permitting for speedy diagnostics and software program updates. This functionality reduces renovation costs, enhances automobile performance, and ensures that motors continue to be updated with the modern day software program enhancements and safety patches.

Rising Focus on Automotive Cybersecurity: With the growing connectivity and complexity of vehicles, automobile cybersecurity has turn out to be a necessary concern. Ethernet science presents more desirable safety facets in contrast to usual bus systems. It permits impervious verbal exchange via methods like authentication, encryption, and intrusion detection systems, defending the car from cyber threats.

Key Industry Development in global Automotive Ethernet Market:

Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations: Various organizations in the automobile enterprise have been forming partnerships and collaborations to enhance and installation car Ethernet solutions. This consists of collaborations between car manufacturers, semiconductor companies, networking companies, and science providers. These partnerships goal to leverage the understanding of each entity to speed up the adoption of Ethernet science in vehicles.

Standardization Efforts: Standardization performs a quintessential function in the large adoption of car Ethernet. Organizations such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Automotive Ethernet Consortium (AEC) are actively working on defining and refining requirements for car Ethernet. This consists of the improvement of requirements for high-speed Ethernet, interoperability, and safety in car applications.

Integration of Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN): Time-Sensitive Networking is a set of IEEE requirements that enable deterministic, low-latency verbal exchange over Ethernet networks. TSN technological know-how is being built-in into car Ethernet to aid real-time purposes in vehicles. TSN approves for the transmission of imperative statistics with unique timing requirements, making it appropriate for purposes like self sufficient using and superior driver help systems.

Deployment in Production Vehicles: Automotive Ethernet has been increasingly more deployed in manufacturing vehicles. Several automobile fashions now contain Ethernet science for in-vehicle networking, connecting a number of structures and components. The deployment of Ethernet in manufacturing cars demonstrates its readiness for real-world purposes and the industry's self assurance in its capabilities.

Advancements in Automotive Ethernet Switches: Ethernet switches are necessary elements in car Ethernet networks, facilitating the verbal exchange between specific devices. Significant developments have been made in automobile Ethernet swap technology, such as the improvement of switches with decrease energy consumption, greater bandwidth, and extended robustness to stand up to harsh automobile environments.

Focus on Automotive Ethernet Testing and Validation: As automobile Ethernet turns into greater prevalent, there is a developing emphasis on checking out and validation to make certain dependable and impervious operation. Testing and validation techniques assist affirm the performance, interoperability, and compliance of car Ethernet factors and systems. This consists of checking out for latency, sign integrity, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and different key parameters.

