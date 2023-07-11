Applied Systems Honored as a 2023 Global 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider

University Park, IL., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that the company was recognized as a Global 5-Star Insurance Technology Providers 2023 by Insurance Business. Applied Pay received the award for its innovative, versatile digital payments platform built specifically for agencies and brokers looking to automate the payment process from end to end.

The IB Global 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider awards recognize and celebrate the ‘market-leading’ tech companies that have received the nod of approval from agents and brokers globally. To select the best insurance technology providers for 2023, Insurance Business enlisted some of the industry’s top experts. During a 15-week process, IB's research team conducted one-on-one interviews with brokers and surveyed thousands more within IB's global network to gain a keen understanding of what insurance professionals think about the current market offerings. At the end of the research period, 23 insurtech software were named 5-Star Insurance Technology Providers award winners.

“It is an honor for Applied Pay to be recognized with the Global 5-Star Insurance Technology Providers Award this year,” said Chase Petrey, president of Applied Pay, Applied Systems. “This award showcases the impact Applied Pay has had in its short time in the market to simplify the premium payments process, delivering the digital-first processes that create new levels of efficiency and satisfaction across the insurance value chain.”

