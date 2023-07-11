Tehuacan USA and Upbring Partner to Break the Cycle of Child Abuse in Texas

Pharr, TX/Austin, TX, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J3 Distributors dba Tehuacan USA, a leading provider of natural mineral water, and Upbring, a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of child abuse, today announced a social impact partnership aimed at creating better futures for at-risk children in Texas.

Tehuacan USA and Upbring share a strong belief that community plays an essential role in shaping the future of our children. By acknowledging and addressing the adversity faced by children in Texas at risk of being abused, neglected or exploited, they aim to foster an environment that cultivates sustainable opportunities and hope.

"At Tehuacan USA, we understand our role in society extends beyond providing a natural and healthy beverage. We see a shared responsibility to our communities, and this partnership with Upbring is our commitment to that responsibility. Together, we can create positive change, one bottle at a time," shared Jimmy Garza, CEO of Tehuacan USA.

Starting in July 2023, Tehuacan USA will feature Upbring's logo on its water bottles sold in convenience store retail locations in Texas including Buc-ee’s, Stripes and 7-Eleven. With every bottle sold, Tehuacan will make a donation to Upbring with contributions estimated to reach $100,000 or more annually.

"These funds will enable us to broaden our crucial work in child abuse prevention and intervention," said Michael Loo, President and CEO of Upbring. "We deeply appreciate partners like Tehuacan USA. Their commitment allows us to provide more resources and opportunities for our children in Texas. Together, we are building a future where every child feels safe, loved and has the chance to reach their potential. So next time you're thirsty, remember - choosing Tehuacan isn't just a refreshing choice, it's a choice for change!"

By choosing Tehuacan USA's mineral water, consumers opt for a healthier beverage option and become active participants in a movement for change and hope.

Ryan Park, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Upbring, underscores the organization's unique talent and ability to execute technical social brand partnerships with efficiency. "In our drive for effective change, creativity and execution are key. Our partnership with Tehuacan USA embodies this principle, utilizing their brand's network to amplify our mission of child abuse prevention. We hope this collaboration paves the way for many more partnerships with socially conscious organizations."





About Tehuacan USA

Tehuacan USA is the exclusive US distributor of Tehuacan Mineral Water, a natural mineral water sourced from the springs of Orizaba, North America’s third highest mountain. Tehuacan USA is committed to providing a healthy beverage alternative while also making a positive impact on the community.

About Upbring

Upbring is a Texas-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities. Through innovative programs and partnerships, Upbring is creating measurable change in communities to advance child wellbeing in Texas.

