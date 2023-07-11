Result of AGM

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 11 July 2023.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 10,541,373 89.24 1,252,792 10.60 18,828 0.16 157,674 2 9,202,124 78.79 1,278,087 10.95 1,198,786 10.26 291,670 3 9,432,585 82.38 1,281,988 11.20 735,089 6.42 521,005 4 10,093,133 87.39 1,286,217 11.13 170,454 1.48 420,863 5 10,092,109 87.38 1,290,176 11.17 167,519 1.45 420,863 6 10,018,644 86.54 1,272,509 10.99 285,943 2.47 393,571 7 9,970,154 87.00 1,386,439 12.10 103,379 0.90 449,183 8 10,210,094 88.00 1,337,722 11.53 54,194 0.47 368,657 9 9,955,603 86.07 1,337,722 11.56 273,617 2.37 403,725 10 10,016,965 85.93 1,421,021 12.19 219,245 1.88 313,436 11 10,273,719 88.26 1,329,996 11.43 36,519 0.31 330,433 12 9,890,116 87.36 1,343,544 11.87 87,408 0.77 649,599 13 9,575,866 82.81 1,346,898 11.65 640,396 5.54 347,765

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 725,536,421 as at 11 July 2023, 1.6% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53