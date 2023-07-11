Fruit Snacks Market to Worth USD 12.9 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global fruit snacks market is witnessing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for healthier food options among health-conscious millennials worldwide. Consumers increasingly seek snacks that provide nutritional benefits and align with their wellness goals. Fruit snacks, combining taste and health benefits, have gained popularity as a healthier alternative to traditional snacks.

The fruit snacks market is experiencing growth across many regions, driven by the increasing demand from millennials and health-conscious consumers for convenient and healthy food options. Consumers seek suitable snack choices that provide nutritional value with busy schedules and on-the-go lifestyles. Fruit snacks are especially popular among parents as they seek healthy options for their children.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.8 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 12.9 Billion CAGR 9% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Product

Fruit

Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Fruit Snacks Market

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Welch's

The Hershey Company

Nestle S.A.

Mondelēz International, Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Sunkist Growers, Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

KIND LLC

Stretch Island Fruit Co.

Crispy Green Inc.

Paradise, Inc.

Peeled Snacks

Natures Garden LLC

The Simply Good Foods Company

YumEarth

GoGo squeeZ

Made in Nature LLC.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Extensive Range of Fruit Snacks

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment emerged as the dominant distribution channel in the fruit snacks market, generating more than 50% of the total income. Customers are attracted to this channel due to several key factors. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer various products, including an extensive range of fruit snacks. This availability allows consumers to explore different brands, flavors, and packaging options, catering to their preferences and dietary needs.

The markets in the North America emerged as the dominant region in the fruit snacks market, contributing to over 35% of the global revenues. Most consumers in this region turn to fruit snacks to satisfy cravings, bridge the hunger gap between meals, and supplement their nutritional needs. Fruit snacks provide a convenient and portable option for individuals seeking a quick and tasty snack that offers flavor and natural goodness.

Online Retailer Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasing Popularity of Online Retailers Among Customers

The online retailer segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.9% between 2023 and 2030 in the fruit snacks market. The increasing popularity of online retailers among customers can be attributed to the convenience of shopping from the comfort of their homes and the availability of quick delivery options.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the fruit snacks market, with a CAGR of 10.3% between 2023 and 2030. This growth can be attributed to several key factors. There is a rising per capita consumption of fruit snacks in the region, driven by changing consumer preferences and increasing awareness about the health benefits of such snacks.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the fruit snacks market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Fruit Snacks Market

Rind Snacks, a dried fruit food company, recently introduced a limited-edition product called Peach Chips. These chips are made from California peaches and contain natural vitamins A and C. The product stands out for its clean ingredient list, as no additional preservatives or sugars have been added. It is already vegan, gluten-free, Kosher certified, and non-GMO confirmed, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking natural and nutritious snack options.

In 2022, LesserEvil, a company known for producing healthier food alternatives, collaborated with Rind Snacks to launch a limited-edition Cherry-Lime Popcorn Flavor. The popcorn is made with coconut oil, a healthier alternative to traditional cooking oils. The unique twist of cherry-lime flavor is achieved by adding cherry-lime fruit granules as a garnish, providing a refreshing and tangy taste.

Key Questions Answered in Fruit Snacks Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

